Texas community banks, through the Texas Bankers Association and its charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation, is partnering with Feeding Texas to launch the Texas Banks 4 Food Banks program during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Foundation is initially contributing a total of $26,000 to the Feeding Texas network of 21 food banks that serve all 254 Texas counties, and banks will be amplifying the program with additional donations and advocacy for the food banks.
“Community bankers know the needs of their neighbors and we recognize the overwhelming demand Texas food banks are experiencing and the difficulty of keeping their shelves stocked,” said Texas Bankers Association CEO Chris Furlow. “We have been inspired by the incredible efforts of the Feeding Texas network and this is why TBA is proud to partner with them.”
“We are grateful to the Texas Bankers Association for their support of Texas food banks,” said CEO Celia Cole. “The Texas Banks 4 Food Banks initiative will help food banks meet the urgent needs in their communities during this unprecedented health and economic crisis.”
In an effort to save local jobs, Texas community banks have led the nation in processing more than 134,737 Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses while continuing to support individual customers in a variety of ways throughout the crisis.
“Whether it is putting food on the table by helping to preserve jobs or literally helping to put food on the table in partnership with Feeding Texas, our banks are committed to helping our fellow Texans during the pandemic,” Furlow said
Texas banks and the Texas Bankers Foundation have a history of giving back to their communities during disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey, tornadoes, fires, and man-made disasters.
To learn more about Feeding Texas, visit: www.feedingtexas.org.
