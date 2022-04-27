Historically, proposed Texas Constitutional amendment elections garner little interest and low voter participation. Many people feel amendments to the Texas Constitution will have little impact on their daily lives but other local elections on the same ballot can have an impact.
Two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution are on the May 7 ballot in addition to Kerrville and Ingram City council elections, Kerrville ISD and Ingram school board elections and the $25.3 million Ingram ISD bond proposal to upgrade facilities. The City of Kerrville’s Proposition A to approve issuing $45 million in bonds to build a new Public Safety Facility is also on the ballot.
Early voting began Monday, April 25 and will continue through Tuesday, May 3. Election Day will be Saturday, May 7. Voters in Kerrville and KISD can vote at the Cailloux City Center and Ingram city and school board and bond votes can be cast at the Ingram ISD administration bldg.
In a recent press release State Senator Paul Bettencourt of Harris County, author if the legislation that led to the two proposed amendments, expressed concern that Texans might need a clarification of the two proposed amendments.
“The Secretary of State has been sending calls to my office about Propositions 1 and 2,” Bettencourt said. “Many voters have been finding the ballot language confusing.”
The two proposed constitutional amendments, as often occurs, have vague language and voters may have a difficult time deciding how to mark the ballot. Both deal with changes to the homestead exemption for property owners. Marking the “Yes” box on each of the two proposals will mean the voter approves the amendment.
Both propositions were first passed unanimously by the Texas Legislature’s Special Session in 2021 and now must be approved by voters before they become law.
A very important fact about the proposed amendments, if one or both of these amendments passes, school districts will NOT lose any revenue from the school funding formulas. State dollars will replace any local dollars that a school district would otherwise lose from the passage of these amendments.
State Representative Andrew Murr supported passage of both amendments in the legislature and says he expects both amendments to pass statewide.
“While both of these are positive steps toward tax relief, we need to do even more as a state to address ever-increasing property taxes in a definitive way for property owners,” Murr said. “Property taxes are a crushing burden on landowners across the state and we need to take further action to reform our property tax system, including restructuring the way we pay for our local schools.”
Property taxes account for nearly half of all property tax bills and creating more rights for property owners in the appraisal process would be best. Murr said he is committed to taking action on those issues in upcoming legislative sessions.
“I hope others will join me in passing these propositions and further reforming our property tax system to provide lasting and truly meaningful relief,” Murr added.
Proposition 1 will benefit individuals with an over 65 or disabled exemption on their homestead. If this proposition passes then those property owners will receive a reduction on school district property taxes only. Other tax assessments will not be impacted. (Earlier legislation compressed school maintenance and operation tax rates across the board except for over 65/disabled because their tax rate was already lower than the new compressed rate for everyone else.)
This amendment will correct that issue and provide for the same percentage reduction to an individual’s school district tax rate that everyone else received in 2019. According to state statistics there are currently an estimated 1.8 million over-65 exemptions and 180,000 disabled exemptions. The average household will see a $110 reduction the first year and $125 reduction the second year. The reduction will continue to grow each year afterwards. Any future changes by the state to the compression of the M&O tax rate will result in additional tax reductions.
This amendment to the Texas Constitution, if it passes, will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
Proposition 2 will increase the homestead exemption for school taxes from the current $25,000 to $40,000 (an increase of $15,000). According to the info provided by the Senator Bettencourt, on average, the 5.67 million households in Texas will see a $175 savings in their annual school district tax bill at the current statewide school property tax rate. This exemption increase will be a permanent and ongoing benefit to all property owners statewide.
This amendment, if it passes, will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2022, (retroactive) so homeowners will see the savings when they receive their property tax bill this fall.
