The first of three Summer track meets is slated to be held at Antler Stadium on Thursday, June 3 as part of a modified summer track and field program this summer which is available for youngsters within The Texas Hill Country.
The program is being directed by Coach Grant Palmer from Hal Peterson Middle School in Kerrville, Coaches Kevin Pope and Jason Crawford of Tivy High School, and Coach Will Reid of Harper.
The program is offered for boys and girls ages 5-12.
There are divisions for ages 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. In lieu of practices, this Summer offers only meets in which to participate and compete. The meet schedule is for meets to also be held on Thursday, June 10 and June 17 at Antler Stadium. Registration is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at each meet and the meets will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. which should allow for cooler weather.
There will be no field events at the meets.
The top six athletes in every race will receive a ribbon. There is no race limit for an athlete. In order to participate in the meets, there will be a $15 registration fee for each athlete beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be a reduction in price for families with more than one child participating.
Since there will be only meets held, there will not be any practices. There will be no track club registration. An athlete does not have to belong to a track club to participate in the meets. There will be no summer track jerseys ordered or sold. There will be eight running events for each age division. The only registration will be meet entries to help cover costs of ribbons.
Running events order will be girls followed by boys and by age groups 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12.
Events for ages 5-8 include the 600-meter run, 80-meter hurdles, 100 meters, 300 meters, 200-meter hurdles, 1600 meters and the 4x400 relay.
For the 9-12 year-old group, events will consist of 800 meters, 100 hurdles, 100, 400, 300 hurdles, 200, 1600 and 4x400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.