Council kicks back ordinance
Buy Now

Karen Guerriero, second from left, president of the board of Kerrville Pets Alive, and Shelly Sandy, cat rescue coordinator, presented a chip scanner to the City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department representatives J. P. Pierce, left, and David Barrera, assistant director, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The scanner will help connect deceased animals found on city streets, with their owners.

Residents of the City of Kerrville will have to wait a little while longer to see the final version of the new city ordinance related to the location of accessory buildings and structures (fences) within the 25 foot setback on properties within the city limits. The amendment to the existing ordinance failed to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Kerrville City Council.

The proposed amendment drew comments from three local residents and comments from several of the council members. The major issue they identified in the proposed amendment was establishing the maximum height of a fence and the setback requirement for fencing at 25 feet. One of the major concerns identified in the revision is the limited visibility created at intersections by the fencing in some areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.