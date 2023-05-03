Council kicks back ordinance

Residents of the City of Kerrville will have to wait a little while longer to see the final version of the new city ordinance related to the location of accessory buildings and structures (fences) within the 25 foot setback on properties within the city limits. The amendment to the existing ordinance failed to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Kerrville City Council.
The proposed amendment drew comments from three local residents and comments from several of the council members. The major issue they identified in the proposed amendment was establishing the maximum height of a fence and the setback requirement for fencing at 25 feet. One of the major concerns identified in the revision is the limited visibility created at intersections by the fencing in some areas.
Councilmember Roman Garcia said he was concerned about the amendment to the Zoning Code because of some of the language in the proposed changes to the fence regulations and argued that the council had not formally asked for the amendment in a motion in an earlier meeting. Mayor Eychner argued that, in fact, the council had done just that.
Councilmember Kim Clarkson also said she was not comfortable with some of the wording and the requirements in the amendment.
Local contractor Chris Barker and his wife made comments to the council during the public input portion of the discussion. The Barkers live in the area of Woodlawn Park and West Water.
“We have a wall at our house and I am concerned if it would be an issue under the new ordinance,” Baker said.
He said he was not aware of any issue being reported about his wall and told the council members and city staff that he had contacted cities around Kerrville to see what their fence ordinances stated.
“There’s no one rule that fits all,” Barker said. “If it’s a safety issue then we can do that without tying property owners hands.”
Celeste Barker said the four-foot wall in the front of their home had been a “positive experience with the safety of our children since we moved here.”
“We put the wall up for safety because of the traffic. I would ask you to give people a little leeway,” Celeste said, adding that the fence provided a sound barrier and also a way to keep their pets inside the yard. A previous wrought-iron fence did not keep their animals restrained.
Nick Villanueva, who lives on Valley Drive, echoed the concerns expressed by the Barkers and pointed out that under the proposed ordinance a fence would cut off half of his driveway if he uses the proposed 25 foot setback included in the new amendment.
“I have talked to several people over the past two weeks and they are more comfortable with the four-foot fence height because of the children and their pets. The four-foot barrier gives enough of a restricted view. I would like to see more private property rights, if they want to,” said Councilmember Brenda Hughes.
At the end of the discussion the council unanimously voted to send the proposed ordinance back to the city staff for further clarifications and possible reconsiderations or revisions and will be brought back at a future meeting. City Manager E.A. Hoppe told council it would likely have to go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission before it comes back to council.
The council adopted on the second reading an a ordinance amending regulations related to repairing damaged fences. Ordinances also were adopted related to the abatement of unsafe buildings in the city and junked vehicles.
Approval of funding for improvements, including sidewalk and traffic signal reconstruction at the intersection of Earl Garrett and Water Street was also unanimously agreed to. The improvements will address safety issues at the intersection and will not damage or alter the historic star at the intersection in the pavement. A plan to improve the intersection at Clay Street and Water Street will also be apart of the project with new crosswalks and lighting. A construction agreement with Elecnor Belco Electric Inc. from San Marcos in the amount of $308,313.40 was approved unanimously which will provide for the lighting upgrades on Water Street.
City Director of Finance Julie Behrens reported that 95 percent of the property taxes for both the current and prior year have been collected and pointed out the city should have significant increases in sales and hotel-motel tax revenue this fall since both the Riverfest and the October Eclipse will be on the same day which will bring visitors to town. Behrens also announced Jacob Bogusch, a senior at Schreiner University who will graduate in May with a finance degree, will be coming to work for the city in the financial compliance area. He has interned with the city for the past two years.
Bogusch presented the city’s annual financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022 to the council. New this year, was the format for the report, called the Popular Annual Financial Report, or PAFR. The new report has an easier to read and understand format and a reduced size from 166 pages to 24 pages this year.
“The PAFR program makes the annual financial report easier to read for the common reader without a background in finance,” Bogusch explained. It is intended to summarize and simplify the statistical, economic and financial information in the report.
The report shows the city general fund revenues in FY 2022 included almost $11 million in property taxes, $9.7 million in sales taxes, and the city expended $7.7 million in capital improvement projects last fiscal year.
Bogusch also reported that the city’s finance department received the GFOA (Government Financial Officers Association) Triple Crown, an award for financial reporting, that only 21 other cities in Texas received in 2022. To receive the Triple Crown Award a government entity must garner the Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award, the PAFR Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
• City leaders also learned that the city for the 36th year in a row received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award;
• Recognized the two new art murals now completed at Carver Park and in the upper level of the downtown parking garage;
• Recognized 2023 KFD Firefighter of the Year Chase Lindner and KFD Officer of the Year, Monty Johnson;
• Presented a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as the Kerrville Board of Realtors Fair Housing Month in Kerrville;
• Recognized former council member Delayne Sigerman and the Kerrville Sisters in Service with the “Kerrville Kindness Award” for completing a census of the homeless population in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.