The Upper Guadalupe River Authority will be hosting seminar entitled “Waterwise Landscaping: Conservation in Your Backyard” on Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UGRA Auditorium.
Topics for discussion include:
• The Importance of Native Plants in Your Xeriscape, Deedy Wright, Native Plant Society of Texas, New Braunfels Chapter;
• Pollinator Gardens, Frank Garcia, Texas Master Naturalists, Hill Country Chapter;
• Landscaping for Water Conservation, Anne Brown, Hill Country Master Gardeners;
• Water Conservation and Irrigation, Amanda Griffin, Smart Outdoor Services;
• Rain gardens 101, Shelby Taber, UGRA Natural Resources Manager;
• Native Tree Health, Karen Rockoff, Rockoff Tree Solutions;
• Panel Discussion – Ask an Expert Your Landscaping Challenge.
Continuing education credits will be available.
Seating is limited so pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.ugra.org or call (830) 896-5445.
