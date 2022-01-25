The City of Kerrville’s 14th Annual Daddy & Daughter Dance, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, has been postponed due to concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kerr County. The event will now take place on Saturday, April 2, from 5-8 p.m. in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 Hwy. 27.
Citizens who have purchased tickets and are unable to make it to the event on April 2 will receive a full refund. However, tickets must be returned to the Parks Office located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. Call the parks office at (830) 257-7300 for ticket refund inquiries.
If you have already purchased tickets and can make it to the rescheduled date, your tickets will be honored at the door. We appreciate your patience and willingness to participate in our events as we keep our community’s health and safety in mind.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
