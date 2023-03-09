A free information session on how to become a citizen of the United States will be conducted at the Doyle Community Center on Saturday, March 11 from 9 to 11 a.m.
A staff team from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in San Antonio will conduct the meeting and answer questions. The Doyle Community Center is located at 110 West Barnett Street in Kerrville.
Citizenship classes are taught at the Doyle Center by volunteers using curriculum and materials prepared for individuals to learn about what is called the naturalization process, which involves an interview and a test.
For more information, call Lala Flores at (830) 496-6963.
The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has received a second grant from the League of Women Voters United States to register new citizens to vote. Grant monies can be used to help individuals work on obtaining citizenship by paying for the study materials for the classes.
The Doyle Center is currently a host site for citizenship classes and has a central location in the county. There is a table available at the Doyle Center with information on citizenship classes and how to register to vote in Kerr County.
The Doyle School site has more than a century of service in Kerr County. First, it was the only school for African American children in Kerrville until 1964. Second, it became a school site for Kerrville ISD in 1970. Third, the Doyle School became a community center in 2003 as a nonprofit organization managing activities and events. Today the Doyle Community Center has had a complete renovation to the building and has expanded staff which provide many services for the Doyle residents and cultural programs for the Kerrville community.
The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has more than 40 years of work focused on registering citizens to vote, providing information on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote. The League is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office.
