A free information session on how to become a citizen of the United States will be conducted at the Doyle Community Center on Saturday, March 11 from 9 to 11 a.m.

A staff team from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in San Antonio will conduct the meeting and answer questions. The Doyle Community Center is located at 110 West Barnett Street in Kerrville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.