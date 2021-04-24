Parks & Recreation Advisory Board honors outgoing members

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department thanked the exiting board members who served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Terms expired at the end of March.
Four members were recognized at the board’s meeting on March 25, and thanked for their service. Exiting members and their terms of service include Jesse Olvera (2019 - 2021), Greg Peschel (2019 - 2021), Rose Bradshaw (2017 - 2021), and Lisa Nye-Salladin (2017 - 2021).
“Thank you to our outgoing board members,” said Celeste Hamman, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. “This group represents the kind of board member that serves not only with their advice at meetings, but with their service actions - creating new trails at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, recruiting volunteers from the community to work events, initiating a public arts vision, and acting as a liaison with sports leagues.”
Echoing Hamman’s sentiments, Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said, “We sincerely appreciate the time and service of all our board members. Our board plays a significant role in advocating for our department.
“We provide a great service to the community and are fortunate to have those willing to serve with us. Our board members are active in the community and our parks system in a variety of ways. We truly appreciate all of their hard work and efforts.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.