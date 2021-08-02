Circle K of Texas recently donated $102,942.60 to the South Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Fisher House. This is the largest donation received since the Fisher House’s opening in 2013.
Senior Circle K officials officially presented a check on Thursday, July 22, 2 p.m. at the Fisher House.
“It’s because of the generosity of community organizations and businesses, like Circle K of Texas, that the South Texas VA Fisher House can continue to provide a “home away from home” for our nation’s heroes and their families,” said Assistant Director and Chief Experience Officer Trisha M. Lodde, South Texas Veterans Health Care System.
The Fisher House provides short-term, no cost, convenient, quality housing to families of seriously ill Veterans and active duty servicemembers receiving specialized, lengthy medical care at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. It offers a warm, compassionate environment and a sense of comfort while a loved one is undergoing medical treatment. The presence of family members plays an important role in recovery; especially when the loved one is in an unfamiliar environment.
Providing health care services to more than 80,000 Veterans, the South Texas Veterans Health Care System is comprised of two inpatient campuses: the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio and the Kerrville VA Hospital in Kerrville, Texas.
Individuals, organizations, and business interested in donating to the Fisher House are asked to contact Voluntary Service at (210) 617-5107 or StxVolSvc@va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.