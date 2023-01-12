South Texas Veterans Health Care System recently announced the appointment of Dr. Julianne Flynn as the new executive director for South Texas.

“We are excited to bring Dr. Julianne Flynn on board as the new Executive Director for South Texas Veterans Health Care System,” said VISN 17 Network Director, Dr. Wendell Jones.  “Her sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for our health care system, the employees, volunteers and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”  

