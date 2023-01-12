South Texas Veterans Health Care System recently announced the appointment of Dr. Julianne Flynn as the new executive director for South Texas.
“We are excited to bring Dr. Julianne Flynn on board as the new Executive Director for South Texas Veterans Health Care System,” said VISN 17 Network Director, Dr. Wendell Jones. “Her sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for our health care system, the employees, volunteers and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”
Flynn joined the VA more than 15 years ago and has held progressive leadership positions at South Texas Veterans Health Care System; Lackland Air Force Base; and Brooke Army Medical Center.
Most recently, Flynn was detailed to the Office of Community Care as Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Health since December 2021 where she served as a servant leader, a strategist, and technical resources expert.
She served as the Chief of Staff for South Texas Veterans Health Care System for more than 12 years.
Flynn completed her Internal Medicine and Psychiatry Residency from Walter Reed Army Medical Center at Washington, D.C., holds a Doctorate of Medicine from University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine from Chicago, Ill., and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Troy, N.Y.
Flynn’s exceptional background and the requisite leadership, knowledge, and skills she possesses are necessary to successfully lead the South Texas Health Veterans Health Care System into the future.
Request for interviews may be sent to STXMedia@va.gov or by contacting Nenette C. Madla, Chief, Public Affairs at (210) 978-2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.