Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Archer, Bexar, Brazos, Caldwell, Coleman, Comal, Fayette, Galveston, Jones and Kendall counties following the amendment to President Biden’s Sept. 13, 2021, major disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe winter storms that occurred Feb. 11-21, 2021, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Archer, Austin, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Brazos, Caldwell, Cherokee, Coke, Coleman, Comal, Crosby, Dawson, Delta, DeWitt, Dickens, Edwards, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Galveston, Garza, Gillespie, Gonzales, Houston, Irion, Jones, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Llano, Lynn, Mason, Menard, Milam, Motley, Nacogdoches, Nolan, Palo Pinto, Real, Red River, Sabine, San Augustine, Schleicher, Shelby, Sterling, Taylor, Tom Green, Walker and Washington counties in Texas.
Although the deadline to apply for a disaster loan for physical damages was Nov. 12, 2021, private nonprofits in Archer, Bexar, Brazos, Caldwell, Coleman, Comal, Fayette, Galveston, Jones and Kendall counties may apply with an explanation that they were not eligible until this Nov. 12, 2021, amendment to the declaration.
SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For certain private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage.
The interest rate is 2 percent with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 13, 2022.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.