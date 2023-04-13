The Schreiner University “Uniquely Texan Spring Concert” will feature songwriter and Texas music artist Kolby Cooper for a live concert, Saturday, April 22, on the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center lawn.
Music will begin at noon and go all day long with six bands scheduled to take the stage, including Srinivas Koumounduri (SK), Shane Stumpf, Justin Gallegos, Los Lost Boyz, Chris Boss, Ragland and this year’s headliner, Kolby Cooper. This event is free and open to the public.
This is an all-ages event. Rain or shine. Lawn chairs and/or blankets are allowed. No coolers, weapons of any kind, outside alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs will be tolerated on campus property. Food venders will be on-site. Beer concessions will be available for those more than 21 (with ID).
This Schreiner Centennial event will celebrate Schreiner University students – past, present and future. The University wants the community to join in this celebration.
The annual Uniquely Texan Spring Concert will be one of the many events taking place on the University campus that weekend. The University’s alumni homecoming, known as “Recall,” will take place Friday through Sunday, and there will be admitted students’ events happening throughout the day on Saturday. Schreiner’s softball team plays a home game at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Schreiner University alumni can find more information on Recall and register for events at www.schreiner.edu/ alumni/recall.
The timeline of just some of the events follows:
• 12 p.m. -1 p.m.: Musical performances located on CCAC front lawn;
• 12 p.m.: Srinivas Koumounduri (SK) will open the show with his sitar;
• 1 p.m.: Schreiner alum Shane Stumpf performs traditional Country;
• 2:30 p.m.: Schreiner student and Country artist Justin Gallegos and his band perform;
• 4 p.m.: The Cumbia sensations Los Lost Boyz take the stage;
• 5:30 p.m.: Rock out to guitar virtuoso Chris Boss and his band;
• 7:30 p.m.: The amazing Americana/Texas Country music of Ragland, and;
• 9:30 p.m.: Rising Texas Country superstar Kolby Cooper takes the stage.
Former and future students will have a gathering tent on the CCAC lawn. There will be a game zone provided by City of Kerrville.
For more information on other local accommodations, visit the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau website at www.kerrvilletexascvb.com.
