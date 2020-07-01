The Election Department at the Kerr County Courthouse offers further information on mail-in ballots, for those registered voters who choose to use that option for the July 14 Primary Runoff election.
The Texas Secretary of State’s office in Austin sent the original language of the rules and instructions, according to Nadene Alford in the Kerr County office.
She said when local citizens request mail-in ballots, her office sends out the required paperwork to each person who asks.
That includes the ballot itself; a printed sheet of instructions, a yellow envelope (called a “carrier envelope”) for the marked ballot to be inserted into, and the mailing envelope that is used to send the entire ballot and carrier envelope to the courthouse, if it’s mailed.
Alford said the completed ballot must be at the local courthouse by 7 p.m. on July 14, if the voter does not mail it and the “carrier envelope” doesn’t have a postal postmark on it.
If the ballot is mailed in the provided envelope and is postmarked before or on July 14, and arrives at the courthouse on July 15 by 5 p.m., Alford said it’s still acceptable.
If a mailed postmarked ballot is received at the courthouse after July 15, it’s too late.
The exceptions to this are overseas or military voter deadlines.
Early in-person voting will be either at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27; or the boardroom of the Ingram ISD Business Building, 510 College St., Ingram.
For in-person election day voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14, precincts have been consolidated to four locations:
• 101-119, River Hills Mall;
• The 200-series, Union Church;
• 303-314, Cailloux City Center for Performing Arts, Main St.;
• 400-series, City West Church, 3139 Junction Hwy.
Alford said the number of requests for mail-in ballots increased compared to the March Primary, but not dramatically.
The last day for Kerr County residents to register to vote in this primary runoff was Monday, June 15.
The election department can be called at Kerr County Courthouse at 792-2242, weekdays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
