The Kerr County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting the Kerr County Ranch Field Day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The program will be held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 3785 Highway 27 in Kerrville. This program will be great for agriculture producers, or anyone interested in livestock production or range management. Registration will be from 8:00-8:30 with program following from 8:30-3:00. Topics will include:
• Proper Weaning Techniques in Livestock;
• Impacts of Proper Grazing & Over Grazing;
• Benefits of Pregnancy Testing Livestock;
• Parasite Control;
• Proper Cattle Handling with Live Demonstration.
Live Demonstrations will include:
• Live Cattle Handling;
• Idexx Alertys Pregnancy Testing;
• Rainfall Simulator;
• Morgan Livestock Mobile Working Corral.
Lunch will be catered by Chapa’s Cutting Board. Two Texas Department of Agriculture Continuing Education Units will be offered. One General and one IPM. The cost of the program will be $40 and can be paid at the door.
We would like you to RSVP by Thursday, May 19 to assure a headcount for lunch. For any questions or to RSVP please contact the Kerr County Extension Office at (830) 257-6568 or kerr@ag.tamu.edu. This program is sponsored by the Kerr County Farm Bureau.
