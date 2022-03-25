A “Pecan Grafting Clinic” hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is scheduled for March 30 at 10 a.m. at William Rector’s Orchard. This will be an informative and educational opportunity for those pecan producers interested in grafting pecans.
General Tree Health and Management will be covered by Dr. Larry Stein, Extension Horticulturist from Uvalde.
The orchard is located at 1425 Harper Road, approximately 2 1/2 miles north of Interstate 10 on Harper Road. The entrance is on the right with two flag poles at the gate; signs will be posted. One hour of CEU’s will be offered to Private, Commercial and Non-Commercial applicators.
Anyone interested in learning more about pecan production will benefit from this field-day.
Registration for the field-day is $20 and is payable at the field-day. Please contact the Kerr County Extension office to pre-register for the field-day at (830) 257-6568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.