Despite continued debate and objections from Kerrville City Council Place 1 member Roman Garcia and former councilperson George Baroody as to what date the City of Kerrville Municipal Election should be held, council members voted 4-1 to hold the upcoming municipal election on May 7, and voted unanimously to include the Public Safety Facility Bond Election on that ballot, during council’s Feb. 8 regular meeting.
In what was listed as a consent agenda item, Garcia asked that the vote on the May 7 election date be removed and discussed.
Before any conversation began, Baroody took to the microphone.
“I’m sincere when I say I’m disappointed that I have to be here today on this particular topic. I was hoping, maybe naively, that the problem would be corrected, but it has not,” Baroody said.
He went on to explain that he believes that holding the Municipal Election in May is illegal, stating that the posts currently up for election (Mayor, Place 3 and Place 4) were elected in November of 2020 and have not served the two-year term that the city charter defines for each councilperson.
The November 2020 Municipal Election was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Kerrville and around the state, and was held instead along with the 2020 General Election.
He explained how he would have worded the resolution up for vote on setting the election date and accused council and staff of “effectively violating the (city) charter if you order this election.”
He said that voting to hold the election in May would “likely be overturned by an independent judge.”
While Baroody did not announce that he would be filing a lawsuit, he did say that the current candidates would incur expense and loss of time campaigning for an election he feels would not occur after being challenged in court.
Garcia asked why council waited until now to order an election and questioned why candidates are now filing for an election not voted on by council.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe responded by saying that the city is bound by statutory guidelines, which have been followed, and that the ordering of the election was planned to be able to include the Public Safety Facility Bond Election, should the appointed committee recommend the city go forward, which they did at council’s last meeting.
Garcia then asked why Kerr County election items, such as constitutional amendments, would be voted on at the same time as council member candidates, and if the city was required to conduct the municipal election at the same time or if the city could host its own election.
“Essentially, by partnering up with the county, which will also be holding elections in our area due to those constitutional amendments, it helps defer taxpayer resources because we are basically able to hold a joint election,” Hoppe said.
Garcia said he has tried to get answers as to why the city needs to hold the election in May instead of November.
“I did it all at a public meeting, so the public could be aware of it, too,” Garcia said. “So I am going to try again and see if we can get those answers.”
He then went on to claim that the Secretary of State Election Division has said that the election should be held in November.
Mayor Bill Blackburn then asked Garcia if he had a response in writing from the Secretary of State Election division.
“It was provided to us in an email, yes,” Garcia said, while saying the e-mail came from an unnamed citizen.
Councilperson Place 2 Kim Clarkson asked when the e-mail was sent.
“Today,” Garcia said.
“I haven’t seen that e-mail,” Clarkson said.
City Attorney Mike Hayes said he had not seen the e-mail and could not respond to its contents, but said he is confident in the legality of holding the election in May.
“This issue has been ongoing since December of 2020,” Hayes said. “I think I have researched it two or three times since that occasion and I’m comfortable that having the election in May is legal.”
Blackburn then reminded Garcia that cities around the state are holding their elections in May as had been done prior to the COVID-19 change in 2020.
Garcia said, “Not only can I not vote for the resolution because it is improper on its face and the date that we are ordering the election, but also because on Section 1 of the resolution says ‘The findings of the above are hereby found to be true and correct.’”
He went on to state that the resolution defines the terms of office for council members as being for two years, which he deems as not true, based on the November 2020 election.
He then made a motion to deny Resolution No. 09-2022 to order the May 7 election and instruct staff to return to council at their next meeting with a resolution ordering the election on Nov. 8, 2022.
His motion failed for lack of second.
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner then made a motion to approve the original resolution ordering the May 7 election. Clarkson seconded the motion, which passed 4-1.
Garcia requested a roll call vote, in which each member was required to verbally state their vote entering into the record that Garcia voted against the resolution, while Clarkson, Blackburn, Eychner and Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes voted in favor.
Public Safety Facility
Bond Election
Julie Behrens, director of finance, provided a explanation of how a potential bond election to fund the proposed Public Safety Facility would take place prior to council’s vote on an ordinance that would call for the bond election to take place.
“This bond election ordinance is just about giving community members and opportunity to vote on going forward or not moving forward on the Public Safety Facility as you directed us to do,” Behrens said.
She reminded council that a committee was formed in October to determine if there is a need for a such a facility for the Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville Fire Department administration, Kerrville Emergency Operation Center, Kerrville Municipal Court and the city’s IT department.
She also reiterated the committee’s findings that a 69,000 square foot facility was recommended and that a $45 million bond election be held.
“Primarily, Ordinance 2202-07 authorizes council to do a couple of things,” Behrens said. “To authorize an election to be held, to determine if council is authorized to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed an aggregate principal amount of $45 million.”
She said that bond revenue would be used to purchase land or other real estate property and to design, construct and equip a Public Safety Facility.
She said that the ordinance would also allow council to contract with Kerr County to host the election on May 7.
“The ballot would allow voters to basically vote ‘For’ or “Against’,” Behrens said.
She said verbiage would appear on the ballot in the following way: “THE ISSUANCE OF CITY OF KERRVILLE, TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FOR A PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITY, AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX IN PAYMENT THEREOF IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $45,000,000.”
Behrens said if voters approve the bond to create the Public Safety Facility, staff will work with Hilltop Securities to begin to sell bonds and and bonds will be issued in July or August of 2022.
Eychner then asked for clarification on what the funds would be used for, saying that the $45 million would be used not only to build the structure, but to furnish and equip the inside of the facility if the bond election is approved by voters.
“That’s correct,” Behrens said.
“I think there’s been some misunderstanding about that,” Eychner said. “So, I think it’s important that people understand that it is the whole package.”
Garcia then disagreed, saying that the contractor in the committee meetings said otherwise.
“We talked multiple times about this being a turnkey project,” Behrens said. “So it would include every essential element of startup.”
Hoppe then offered clarification as well.
“I think what you’re talking about is the distinction that we talked about between the construction cost and total project cost,” Hoppe said. “As you will recall, as the consultant elaborated on, they provided for the construction cost and roughly a 28 percent estimate over that, which includes architectural fees, engineering fees, real estate allowance, as well as the FF&E, which is the fixtures, furniture and equipment, so that is included in that overall cost of $45 million.”
Next, Garcia readdressed some ideas of how to break out the bond election by need, saying that he “may have not done it correctly” at the last meeting, so was going to bring it up again in this meeting prior to the vote on the ordinance to approve the bond election.
In previous a meeting, Garcia asked if a multi-level ballot could be established to allow voters to pick and choose what level of debt they would approve.
“What I said last time was a rank choice vote, and that’s probably not the phrase I should have used,” Garcia said. “But instead, have different phases or bond ordinances. For example, we can all agree that we need a new facility for our police department, so that could be one bond or we could also include the fire administration in that one if it is determined that it is a Number 1 priority need.”
Garcia then suggested a second bond could be issued to include the municipal court and then a third to include the IT department.
“Right now, the way it is proposed, it is an all-or-nothing deal,” Garcia said.
Hoppe said a diverse group of citizens were asked to serve on the Public Safety Facility Committee to advise staff of how to proceed and look at all options and all facilities.
“I think what their analysis proved out was that, yes, all three of those facilities are in need right now,” Hoppe said. One (KFD) is in a lease facility that really does not meet their needs. Municipal Court is in a temporary facility that they’ve been temporarily in for more than 15 years and we are all aware of the needs at the existing police facility. All are subpar and their (PSF committee) recommendation to you was to move forward. There are benefits to having all of those facilities done right now, because there is a need for them and it makes sense for them to be on the same campus and probably under the same roof, because there are efficiencies within those scales of operation.”
Garcia then said he believed that the facility, if built, would last 10-15 years and asked if that was correct.
“What the consultant really indicated was that (10-15 years) it was a reasonable time frame to be able to look at the horizon to logical growth to the community, beyond that, it is really difficult to forecast where you are going to be at,” Hoppe said. “The bond committee recommended to you developing some shell space, which is unfinished space, because it is less expensive to put a roof and a foundation now and finishing out spaces depending on flexibly what you may need.”
Citizen Peggy McKay then asked some questions regarding specifics of the bond and if the city had considered trading land it currently owns for land for the Public Safety Facility, if the bond passes.
Next, Baroody returned to the microphone, to agree with Garcia.
He also claimed that the bond election, if passed would impose a 20 percent tax increase to property owners (which was not true, according to Hoppe) and said he agreed with Garcia on allowing voters to choose phases.
“With the critical need of the police station, are being linked to the more discretionary municipal court, fire administration and IT project,” Baroody said. “If the citizens want to meet the critical need, they are being forced to buy off on the entire project.”
Barbara Dewell-Ferguson, who was a member of the Public Safety Facility Committee, said “contrary to media accounts” the committee met five times between Nov. 8 and Jan. 3.
She called it a very limited amount of time to discuss a $45 million project. She also said only one professional consultant was provided to the committee.
She then encouraged council to reconsider the $45 million cost.
“I think what we have here is a wish list,” Dewell-Ferguson said. “Yes, it would be effective to do everything all at once, just like it would be to buy a house and put a pool in right then, but do I need the pool?”
Blackburn then questioned her on her vote, saying that he understand the committee voted unanimously to approve the $45 million bond election for the facility.
“I voted for the $45 million in an initial thing,” Dewell-Ferguson said. “Contrary to what the media said, it was not a unanimously signed committee agreement that came to you. I was out with COVID and I did not sign it.”
Clarkson then said she was in the meeting when Dewell-Ferguson voted for the $45 million bond election.
“I did vote for the $45 million and I do think we need a new facility and I entirely support, but I do not want a gold-plated deal here,” Dewell-Ferguson said. “I want this bond to pass, so therefore I would recommend that the council do everything they can to show this community that you are trying to do something that is economically feasible for us.”
She ultimately said she was upset that the recommendations that the committee had suggested were not included in the final documents presented to council, saying that one example was discussion about using proceeds from the sale of the current KPD building to pay back the debt, to which Behrens later replied, saying that she has been in discussions with the securities company on that very matter.
John Harrison, who chaired the Public Safety Committee, encouraged council and urged them to go forward with the bond election as presented by the committee.
“We had a diverse group of people that you nominated back in October. We had five meetings and we had some fairly vigorous discussion in those meetings,” Harrison said. “And we did come to a conclusion that we need a new police department and we need new fire admin offices. We need a new Municipal Court. We need an operational EOC (Emergency Operation Center) when the lights go out and we need more training room for our fire personnel.”
Harrison reiterated that the $45 million was approved by all 10 committee members and said he was there to thank council for moving forward with their recommendation to hold a bond election to fund construction of a Public Safety Facility.
He went on to say that most of the members of the committee are still meeting and more community members have been added.
“We are going to try to get the word out and encourage the people in Kerrville to support this bond election,” Harrison said. “We are all looking forward to mid-2024 when we can cut the ribbon on that new facility and it will have all the things we need for our police, fire, municipal court and EOC.”
Behrens then rebutted Baroody’s claims about a 20 percent tax increase, saying the net increase would be about 13 percent.
“I’m not sure where that 20 percent number is coming from,” Behrens said.
Hoppe then pointed out at the 13 percent is not an increase in all taxes, but rather only an increase to the City of Kerrville portion of tax bills.
“That’s about one quarter of your overall property tax rate,” Hoppe said. “It’s a little bit of a misnomer to say 20 percent, which isn’t accurate anyway. It’s 13 percent of your city tax rate.”
Hughes then asked what is the City of Kerrville paying annually to house the KFD administration in a leased facility.
“It’s $42,000 annually with a two percent increase each year,” Behrens said.
Eychner then made a motion to approve the resolution calling for the May 7 Bond Election to fund the Public Safety Facility. Hughes seconded the motion. The resolution passed 5-0
Recognitions
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney recognized members of his department for their “outstanding efforts” in responding to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three people and injured many other during a local racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County airport by presenting them with a Unit Citation of Merit.
“The tradition of the Kerrville Fire Department is to recognize those members for their outstanding efforts during their career. These awards recognize their achievements, exemplary efforts and determination to achieve the mission,” Maloney said. “The Unit Citation of Merit is awarded to a company crew, team or task force that has performed in an outstanding manner, worthy of recognition.
“On Oct. 23, 2021, the Kerrville Fire Department responded to a mass casualty incident at the Airport Race Wars. The dispatch information came from an ambulance on scene that had requested multiple units to respond to the airport,” Maloney said. “Acting Battalion Chief Casey Goodman quickly initiated a coordinated response that included two engines, one rescue, five ambulances, three chief officers and requested four additional air medical helicopters.”
Maloney said the tragic scene would eventually require coordination with multiple agencies and volunteers to “save precious lives.”
“Their quick actions and team effort provided a unified command structure that performed incident stabilization, patient triage, treatment and transportation in coordination with the Kerrville Police Department, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, and the Kerr County First Responder organization. Tragically, three lives were lost that day, but will not be forgotten.”
Maloney then thanked responding and assisting agencies he had mentioned, as well as the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Peterson Regional Medical Center, Air Evac, Air Life, Methodist Air Care, STRAC Med Com, and Texas Department of Emergency Managment AMBUS.
“As chief, I am proud of the courage and teamwork of these men and women that displayed calm in the chaos. They exemplified our mission of Exceptional Team, Efficient Methods, and Excellent Service.”
Maloney then named the KFD personnel who would be receiving the Unit Citation of Merit: Acting BC Casey Goodman; Engine 1 Crew: Lt. Joel Bryant, Jeff Neal; Rescue 1 Crew: Phillip Randle; Engine 3 Crew: Lt. Guy McDonald, Jess Conner, Wesley Lewis; Medic 1 Crew: Leslie Martinez, Gabriel Winchester; Medic 3 Crew: Scott Parsley, Austin Hemming; Medic 4 Crew: Patrick Brunelli, Kolten Hughes; Medic 5 Crew: Masen Lindner, Jared Taylor; Medic 6 Crew: Patrick Prout, Bart Bartlett; Battalion Chief Mark Logue; Battalion Chief Billy Williams; and off-duty KFD personnel Lt. Dwain Kutzer, Lt. Monty Johnson, Bobby Cummings and Ben Scilino.
Kerrville Police Department
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall recognized three members of his department who were presented with annual awards at the end of the year, saying this year he changed the awards program to include “Officer of the Year,” “Supervisor of the Year,” and “Civilian of the Year.”
“How we come to those selections are through nominations of their peers within the agency,” McCall said.
Civilian of the Year
McCall first introduced Elizabeth Adame, criminal investigations unit administrative specialist, as the civilian employee of the year.
He said Adame is responsible for preparing and submitting all criminal cases to the various prosecutorial offices.
“She is the last set of eyes on those cases before they leave our department and get submitted,” McCall said. “Her co-workers describe her work as meticulous, and someone with a strong work ethic who goes above and beyond regularly.”
McCall said Adame “takes care” of the unit, improving morale by coordinating birthday and special event recognitions internally.
“Helping to create a more family and team atmosphere,” McCall said.
McCall said Adame received multiple nominations from within the department.
Supervisor of the year
McCall then introduced KPD Sgt. Harold Degenhardt as the supervisor of the year.
McCall said Degenhardt is an 18-year KPD officer, who was selected as the range master for the department, to oversee the firearms training program.
“Beyond that, Hal is described as a person who has wealth of knowledge of the criminal element in our community,” McCall said. “If something is going on out in the community, likely he has a connection to someone who he can talk to and get more information and start leading us down to solving things.”
McCall described Degenhardt as having exceptional communication and supervisory skills.
“He is a person who sees the big picture, leads by example and definitely drives home the mission of the Kerrville Police Department to all of his troops, and does his best to take care of all of his folks.”
Officer of the Year
McCall then introduced KPD Officer Benjamin Ledesma, who was named the “Officer of the Year.”
“Ben has been a police officer with us for four years and is definitely the epitome of a can-do kind of guy,” McCall said. “He brings that attitude with him to work every day and that attitude is infectious to those around him.”
McCall said Ledesma does many things for the department in addition to his regular duties, saying Ledesma worked as an acting supervisor and shift leader on many occasions, worked with the evidence collection team, is a member of the department’s Special Operations Unit, assists with recruiting efforts and is a training officer.
“I know that I am missing other things that he does for our agency, but that is just an overview of how many places he touches,” McCall said.
McCall said Ledesma is not only a dedicated employee with KPD, but also serves his community as a mentor to young children in both Kerrville ISD and Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Winter Storm response
Maloney provided a report to city council members, detailing the City of Kerrville’s response to Winter Storm Landon, saying that discussions began two days before the storm on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to formulate a response plan.
Maloney said KFD met with Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas and the decision was made to implement a Warming Center at First United Methodist Church.
On Wednesday, city officials moved to Level III of their Emergency Management Plan to increase readiness, all the while monitoring the National Weather Service for predictions to the area.
On Thursday, Maloney said, the city’s Emergency Operation Center moved to Level II and begin meeting twice a day virtually, with department readouts provided in each meeting to allow for understanding of the situation in all areas of city services.
At this point, Maloney said, street conditions began to deteriorate quickly and city employees were provided updates through an internal notification program, RAVE.
Maloney said the city’s Street Department staff were out at 5 a.m. monitoring streets and providing reports on the status of them.
The Emergency Operation Center was active through Friday and was closed Saturday morning for the final virtual meeting at 10:30 a.m., Maloney said.
Maloney said KFD answered a total of 75 calls for service, with required increased staffing and an additional ambulance and brush truck overnight on Thursday.
He reported that KPD dispatch center responded to 1,258 call, 333 of which were 9-1-1 emergency calls. KPD officers responded to 83 calls for service during the storm, which required two additional staff per shift.
“The good news is that everyone from the fire department went home safe,” Maloney said. “There were no injuries across the department. We are always proud of that response and the only damage was a bumper.”
McCall then spoke on KPD response, first saying he was appreciative of all citizens for heeding their warnings to stay off the streets.
He said his department will conduct a review on Texas Department of Transportation procedures for the future.
“We actually had a fatal crash that night (Thursday),” McCall said.
He said the call volume during the two days of the storm was low compared to a normal day and added that traffic crashes were minimal.
McCall also praised the efforts of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in assisting motorists on Interstate 10 during the storm.
“They poured resources in to try to help those folks,” McCall said. “We’re only responsible for the area between the (Mile Markers) 508 and 512 and they had the rest of the county where that road runs. We tried to assist where we could, but they were extremely busy and kudos to them for all of their hard work.”
Maloney said Street Department staff should be commended on their efforts for monitoring, closing, treating and reporting back on road conditions, saying that immediately following the story the street department crews were cleaning up the streets from the treatment particles, as well as assisted public safety vehicles attempting to respond to calls inside the city limits.
The city’s IT Department was monitoring phone systems and communication equipment, while also setting up a virtual phone system for staff to use remotely, Maloney said.
According to Maloney, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department were monitoring conditions at city parks, helping relocate campers from the Kerrville-Schreiner Park to safe and warm locations.
Stuart Baron, director of public works, spoke on his department’s response, thanking council members for the “proper funding” to provide all of the equipment they needed to respond to the winter storm.
Baron said his department began equipping and prepping vehicles with de-icing tools and fuel on Tuesday.
“Wednesday night, we were went out and de-iced the roads. TxDot was also out de-icing some of their bridges here in town,” Baron said.
Baron said the ice storm began about 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, Feb. 3, and his department was out checking roadways to provide a report to public safety officials for “decision making” purposes in their response to calls for service.
Baron said the street department crews helped pull motorists out of ditches, pulling vehicles back onto the roadway, getting branches out of the roadway and putting stop signs back in place after they were hit by vehicles.
“So, streets was out there the whole time until Saturday at about noon. That’s when we went back into normal operation,” Baron said.
Baron said that as far as utilities were concerned, this year’s winter storm was “less of an event” that last year’s Winter Storm Uri.
Kim Meismer, director for general operations, said that while city offices were closed, staff utilized a Ring Central program to allow for calls at City Hall to be rerouted to employees’ homes in an effort to provide support for citizens who were calling with questions, concerns or needing help.
She said the Ring Central program was activated Friday, Feb. 4, at noon to allow the City Hall main line and utilities billing main line to be rerouted to homebound staff.
“There were four of us answering calls remotely from our homes and we answered 111 phone calls from noon until 5:30 p.m. Friday, as well as a couple of hours on Saturday,” Meismer said.
Maloney then returned to the podium to explain that the “Disaster Declaration” signed by Mayor Bill Blackburn was created to allow for the city to request funds from the state to reimburse the city for additional expenses incurred due to response to the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.