Kerrville City Council members considered agenda items for the 2021 city General Election and approved Kerrville Fire Department request to remount an existing ambulance on a new chassis, as an alternative to buying a new vehicle.
Remounted ambulance
This item about purchasing and remounting one Type 1 Ambulance, from Mac Haik Dodge Chrysler Jeep, after seeking a quote from the government BuyBoard, was considered by council after a councilmember asked it be removed for individual discussion. According to the agenda, the price must not exceed $175,026.
Council asked for details and the reasoning for remounting an ambulance.
A Kerrville Fire Department officer said they would send a current ambulance to be put on a new chassis, and have the ambulance “box” on top be refurbished. A whole new ambulance costs about $228,000; while the remount costs $140,000.
This work is done on each KFD ambulance every seven years, he said, as the alternative to funding the purchase of a new ambulance more frequently.
Council passed this request 5-0 after the short discussion.
General Election, May 2021
A Consent Agenda item was pulled for further discussion, a resolution ordering that a General Election be held on May 1, 2021, for the election of councilmember place 1 and councilmember place 2.
This item drew citizen comments and questions from George Baroody, who asked council to move this election to November 2021 as a way to synchronize one-year and two-year terms in the next calendar year. Baroody said moving this to November would bring out more potential voters, and be a cost reduction.
In addition, this would have new council members start a new fiscal year with a new city fiscal year budget, instead of learning about a current budget part way through the fiscal year, he said.
He asked council to discuss this option, but the original wording was immediately moved for adoption, with no discussion, and new Councilwoman Brenda Hughes voted against it. She told Mayor Bill Blackburn and other council members that she would have liked to discuss this before any vote was taken, especially about dealing with the city budget.
The next item about approving a joint election agreement with Kerr County for the same May 1, 2021 date drew another comment from Baroody, who said going back to a May election date will force Hughes to possibly shorten her term of office.
While agreeing changes under COVID have made elections and other events “unusual” this year, City Attorney Mike Hayes said he’d research Baroody’s question.
Council then passed the new joint election agreement, as presented, by a 5-0 vote.
Airport budget
Under the Consent Agenda, council voted to approve moving more than 5 percent of the budget of the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport from the airport’s Fund Balance to Capital expenses, as requested by Airport Manager Mary Rohrer. The summary statement described damage from a windstorm last July that damaged the north and south doors of a main hangar; and now they must be replaced.
Under self-imposed rules for their approved budget, Rohrer and her board must get city and county approval to change their approved budget by more than 5 percent once it is approved.
Rohrer asked council for permission to move $400,000, to combine that with the insurance proceeds she and her board already have applied for.
Zoning change,
Hwy. 16 South
The 172-plus acres of property on State Highway 16 South adjoining Riverhill that was previously proposed for the Vintage Heights housing subdivision was back on this city council agenda with a request to change the zoning for that acreage.
The zoning there was previously changed by ordinance to “medium density residential zoning” (R-2) for the housing that was first proposed; and on Dec. 8, the second reading of a request to change that again to “residential estate zoning district” was considered.
Council passed this zoning change by a 5-0 vote with no discussion.
Zoning change, 401 W. Water
A beauty shop at 401 Water St. requested and got council approval to add “Tatoo Shop” to its present zoning.
City staff told council the shop’s owner wanted to continue operating as a beauty shop but also to add the service of “permanent cosmetics” for customers. And that designation technically falls under a “tattoo shop.” Council approved this request, but only after comments by Mayor Bill Blackburn that he was “concerned about commercial encroachment into that residential area.”
In the public hearing, Vincent Voelkel said he has the same concerns and asked if there will be any limits on hours of operation as a condition.
City officials said the business owner told them the operating hours would remain the same.
COVID-19, city response
Council members got a report on the city’s ongoing preparedness and response to the Coronavirus, including statistics on 1,741 virus cases, 318 active cases, 26 deaths, 1,397 recovered, and 17 patients hospitalized at PRMC. Before this meeting, the most recent testing was Nov. 25; and 693 people were tested, and 93 positive cases were found. Most of those tested were Kerr County residents.
Council asked about any coming vaccine, and were told there was a meeting set Dec. 10 on its roll-out.
Council chose to let their current response plan stand, as is.
TxDOT Adopt a Highway
As part of the Consent Agenda, council approved a new agreement to continue city participation in Texas Department of Transportation’s “Adopt a Highway Program.”
This new agreement requires an application and letter be sent to TxDOT and that the city follow the guidelines set up by the state agency.
