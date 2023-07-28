Frontline Healing Foundation is partnering with Operation Song to host the first annual Warrior’s Picnic Saturday, July 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The picnic will be held at the Dog and Pony Grill in Boerne. This is an all-ages, family friendly event, brought to you by Crye Precision.
Join in for an evening of celebration of family, community and life. When a warrior chooses to seek healing, they are choosing life and we think that’s a choice that deserves celebration.
Frontline Healing Foundation is dedicated to funding warriors who have made the courageous decision to ask for help. In order to be successful in the mission, help is needed.
Operation Song will be performing music written by area warriors.
Substance abuse, PTS, TBI, and suicide can be intimidating problems to confront, but that’s exactly what Frontline Healing Foundation is doing.
Tickets are $75 per person and $30 for kids, and will include food, live music, live auction, silent auction and children’s play area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.