Area citizens who were fans of the “Kerrville Farmers’ Market Downtown” at the A.C. Schreiner house on Water Street on Friday afternoons can visit it again there.
Organizer Jeremy Walther and Farmers’ Market managers Kayte and Justin Graham said at its outdoor market site, local producers are offering seasonal fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, meats, farm eggs, honey, fresh baked goods, and flowers, plants and gifts.
The outdoor market is Fridays from 4 to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Notice will be given when changes are made this winter.
Call Katye Graham at Pint & Plow at (830) 315-7468 for information.
Visit the website www.kerrvillefarmersmarket.com and social media pages during the week Monday through Thursday to see what’s available and the prices. Or visit the outdoor market on Friday afternoons and browse the vendors’ selections.
