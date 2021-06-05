The Republican Women of Kerr County hosted a Baby Shower for the Pregnancy Resource Center at their May General Meeting this past week. Attendees were asked to purchase a gift card to a local store which would then be donated to the PRC.
“It was such a pleasure today to present the Pregnancy Resource Center with more than $1,000 in gift cards for their important programming.
“Our Republican Women of Kerr County Membership outdid themselves at our May meeting with their gift card contributions. Additionally, our Caring for America committee members did an outstanding job coordinating this event,” said Caring for America Committee Chairwoman Laurinda Boyd.
Established in 1999 by the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW), the Caring for America program encourages state federations and clubs to actively participate within their community. Caring for America is based on the belief that problems can be solved most effectively through the generosity and combined energies of individual citizens.
The Republican Women of Kerr County Caring for America Committee selected the Pregnancy Resource Center as a community project due to the no-cost, positive impact PRC provides to families in need, in and around Kerr County.
“We are grateful to the RWKC for this fabulous support that will bring relief to the many families in the Texas Hill Country,” says Lainie Johnson, executive director of the Pregnancy Resource Center.
When speaking of this, Republican Women of Kerr County President Vicki Kelly said, “This is what RWKC does to help meet the needs of our community. Republican women always step forward and preserve community values.”
For more information about the Republican Women of Kerr County and Caring for America, follow them on Facebook or visit them online at rwkctx.org.
For additional information about the Pregnancy Resource Center, visit them at 718 Alpine Drive, or contact them at (830) 257-2166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.