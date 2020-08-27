Kerr County families are invited to bring the school-age children to the annual “Kerr 4-H Big Bash,” a get-acquainted and sign-up night to be introduced to the variety of programs and activities available here in 4-H.
The 4-H staff also is hoping to recruit more adult volunteers; and possible adult volunteers can get information at this event on the range of subject areas and clubs.
The “Big Bash” will be held Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
This is a free event and a come-and-go format with opportunities to see displays about the various activities and to talk to youth and adults who have experience in the various clubs.
There will be refreshments and “fun and games” for attendees to take part in.
Activities available through the 4-H program include livestock projects, fashion and interior design, veterinary science, photography, food and nutrition, leadership, shooting sports, camps, judging teams, robotics, horses, and outdoor challenge.
Program coordinators say, “It doesn’t matter where you live or what you want to be when you grow up. In 4-H, you can make friends; have fun; and try new things with the help of caring adults.
“Whatever your interests, there’s a 4-H experience for you. Explore your path through hands-on projects.”
Call the Ag Extension Office at 257-6568 or email ljforster@ag. tamu.edu for more information.
The HCYEC is located at 3775 State Hwy. 27 East.
