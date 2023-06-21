Electioneering ordinance mulled

In a meeting where the Visitors Forum portion of the Kerrville City Council meeting took nearly an hour, speakers pushed back on placing the forum at the end of the agenda on a regular basis and discussion was had about reducing the time citizen speakers could address council, last week during the June 13 regular city council meeting.
The marathon four-hour meeting also saw an update on the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center project, as well as discussion on changes to be made to the city’s electioneering ordinance.
Placement of Visitors Forum
Seven frequent speakers during regular Kerrville City Council meetings spoke against moving the Visitor/Citizen Forum to the end of the council agenda, saying their freedom of speech was being threatened, accused council of not being transparent and suggested council members do not want to hear from citizens.
Although citizen speakers are encouraged for all posted agenda items being discussed by council, the citizens’ forum also allows citizens to discuss non-scheduled topics, which council is not allowed to respond to.
After hearing the speakers, Mayor Judy Eychner said she changed her mind and would like to leave it at the beginning of the meeting, but wanted to reduce the number of minutes each person can speak.
“One of the reasons that I have brought this up is that this is a business meeting and, yes, people don’t like to stay late. However, for council sometimes it gets very late for us,” Mayor Eychner said. “What I would like to do is not move it, but I would like to limit the time for a speaker to two minutes and the purpose for doing that would simply be for people to know we just have two minutes to talk.”
Place 1 Council Member Roman Garcia said he didn’t believe any action could be taken on the item, since it was posted as “placement” of the forum.
“I would have to agree,” Eychner said.
Place 3 Council Member Joe Herring, Jr., said he enjoys the visitors’ forum and learns from it, even if he doesn’t agree with the speaker at times.
Place 2 Council Member Jeff Harris noted that in the Visitors Forum held on the same night, with 23 speakers signed up, the forum went from 1 hour and 32 minutes to 46 minutes.
“That’s much more reasonable,” Harris said.
He then turned to the audience and said, “you have every right to come in here and speak and we want to hear it, but we run a business … this is what this is.”
“If you want more time, get on the agenda,” Harris said. “That’s what the agenda items are for.”
Harris then pointed out there is no governmental requirement for providing for a Visitors Forum at a city council meeting, but he reiterated that council does want to hear from citizens, which is why the forum remains on the agenda.
Place 4 Council Member Brenda Hughes said she doesn’t have a preference on whether the forum is held at the beginning or the end.
“It’s the content that I would like for us to be sensitive about, because we are livestreamed and a lot of people watch us at home,” Hughes said. “So, what happened that night with the book reading in here … all the children that they want to protect were exposed to that reading that night. So, I would just like to see us be a little bit more professional in our conversations with each other.”
Place 1 Council Member Roman Garcia objected to the time restriction, saying he would like it actually to be the first item on the agenda, before presentations.
Garcia also disagreed with Hughes.
After hearing from council, Eychner said no action needed to be taken on the agenda item, however, it was determined that the time limit change can be made at Eychner’s discretion at each meeting.
Heart of the Hills Heritage
Center project update
Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes provided a synopsis of progress being made on the city’s Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, located at the A.C. Schreiner House, located at 529 Water St., saying the budgeted amount for the project may not be enough to complete it and requested approval to proceed with the design phase to get a more accurate assessment.
The project is expected to become a tourist destination for local history and is a joint project with the city and HHHC board of directors.
The A.C. Schreiner house was donated to the city for the project by the Schellhase family.
“This has been an ongoing project, going back to 2015,” Hornes said. “There has been $4 million that has been raised through very generous donations.
Hornes said H-E-B Corporate donated $500,000, H-E-B Foundation donated $500,000, the Butt Holdsworth Library Memorial Fund donated $2 million in funding and the City of Kerrville donated $1 million through Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
Hornes said the HHHC Board raised $1 million from donations by area foundations and the Friends of the Library, making the total raised toward the project $5 million.
Last year, council approved the process of using a design-build team to renovate the property for use by HHHC.
Hornes explained that the budget for the project was to allot $3.6 million for construction cost, while allowing for $1 million in startup expenses and $400,000 for capital reserve to be held by the City of Kerrville.
After receiving “rough” schematic design drawings in February, Hornes said the contractor, Marksmen General Contractors, requested a meeting to say the project was larger and would cost more to complete than anticipated.
According to Hornes, the contractor estimated a full renovation at $5.3 million, exterior and first floor only renovations at $3.5 million and exterior and grounds improvements only at $3.2 million.
“So, the first thing we wanted to do was to reach out to HHHC’s board and have some discussions with them,” Hornes said. “This is a multi-partner process, and we knew that we wanted to get buy-in from everyone and make sure we were moving in the right direction.”
Hornes said the HHHC board explained that the project doesn’t work without the full use of the building.
“What we want to do now is how to take that look under the hood,” Hornes said, adding that $30,000 has been spent so far to get to this point. “But, in order to get that solidified a whole lot better, the price tag for that full use, we really have to open up the door, open up the walls a little bit and see if that structural load of that building can withstand that commercial use on the second and the third floor.”
Hornes said city staff believes that the contractor’s estimate is high, but the only way to know is to expand the design phase to 30 percent and asked for council’s approval to do so.
Herring said the HHHC project was dear to his heart and recounted the process by which the city had reached the current point.
“As Mrs. Behrens (Finance Director Julie Behrens) has frequently pointed out, the combination of supply chain issues, coupled with inflation, has made almost every item the city purchases more expensive,” Herring said. “And, so it is with this project, the delays caused by the pandemic, as well as the subsequent supply chain issues and inflation have caused the cost of this project to increase. What I hope … what one member of the council hopes … is that council will direct staff to proceed with the project, directing them to seek additional funding sources, such as the Economic Improvement Corporation, funding from cost-savings on certain parts of the project and from other public and private sources.”
Herring said, “if we don’t do this now, it will never get done and I’m hoping we can find a way to fund it.”
Harris said the 30 percent design would allow council to have a much clearer view of the structural soundness of the building, saying “we won’t know until we get there.”
Eychner said she supports Herring’s views on the project.
“So much effort has been put into it by that board. They’ve done a marvelous job. They’ve got an executive director who is ready to do more than she’s doing right now,” Eychner said. “I agree with what Joe (Herring) said that if we don’t do this now, I don’t think it will ever get done and the longer we wait, the more costs are going to go up. I think we have an obligation to this board and to the agreement that we made to move forward.”
Hornes reminded council members that he is only requesting approval for the $145,000 expenditure for the 30 percent design component of the project.
Council voted 5-0 proceed with the schematic design.
Electioneering ordinance
It took council members more than an hour to deliberate possible changes to the city’s electioneering ordinance while addressing a draft presented by Hughes.
“I requested that this be placed on the agenda, Hughes said. “Basically, I’m just asking that we look at the rules and align them the same as the county rules. I just think it makes for a more fair system of electioneering.”
Before council began discussion, however, three citizens spoke against changing the city’s electioneering ordinance.
Proposed changes appeared to be thoughtful and geared toward providing for a larger separation between voters arriving at the polls and candidate tents or stations, including limiting the number of signs each candidate can have at a polling location on city property.
“People feeling intimidated may stop them from voting at all and we already have a low voter turnout, and this could be part of the reason why,” Hughes said.
Hughes submitted 13 items for consideration by council, which were discussed individually by council members.
At one point, Herring responded to Garcia by saying “I think we’re getting into the weeds here.”
Jeff Harris said “signs don’t win elections. I am 100 percent for doing something different,” saying setting up at the polling place as a candidate was like being a child “hunting Easter eggs.”
Harris also said that before running his own campaign, he avoided the barrage of candidates while making his way to the polls.
“You should already have your mind made up about what you’re going to do and who you are thinking about voting for before you get there,” Harris said. “So, I am in total agreement with a change to this (electioneering ordinance).”
Eychner said she also felt uncomfortable when going to vote because of the number of candidates that were so close to the walkway of the polling location.
Ultimately, there was consensus among council to ask City Attorney Mike Hayes to draft a new ordinance based on changes and additions to Hughes’ proposed amendments.
Board appointments
Following a brief executive session discussion, council members appointed the following to the Economic Improvement Corporation by a 4-1 vote, with Garcia voting against:
• Kim Clarkson;
• Greg Appel (reappointment);
• Joe Herring, Jr.;
• Celeste Hammond.
Presentations
Eychner issued a proclamation designating June 2023 as “Great Outdoors Month” in Kerrville, citing the 26 public parks available within the city and saying physical activity rejuvenates the “mind, body and spirit.”
Consent Agenda
With one vote, council unanimously approved the following under the consent agenda:
• Resolution No. 18-2023, authorizing the use of internal combustion engines on Nimitz Lake upstream of the city’s impoundment dam for the Kerrville Triathlon and the safety of the competitors.
• Renewal of Microsoft software subscription licenses in the amount of $110,279.48 through a cooperative contract with the Texas Department of Information Resources.
• Kerrville City County workshop minutes from May 23.
• Kerrville City Council meeting minutes from May 23, May 26 and May 30.
