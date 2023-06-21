Electioneering ordinance mulled
Buy Now

Joining Mayor Eychner (far right) for last week’s proclamation were, from left, Parks & Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle; P&R Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma; P&R Board President Lisa Nye-Saladin; P&R Assistant Director Deidre Flores and P&R Office Manager Tina North.

 Tim Huchton

In a meeting where the Visitors Forum portion of the Kerrville City Council meeting took nearly an hour, speakers pushed back on placing the forum at the end of the agenda on a regular basis and discussion was had about reducing the time citizen speakers could address council, last week during the June 13 regular city council meeting.

The marathon four-hour meeting also saw an update on the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center project, as well as discussion on changes to be made to the city’s electioneering ordinance.

