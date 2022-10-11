Teacher Feature: Joanna Grimes

School: Tom Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fifth-grade reading, writing and social studies.
Years teaching: Nine years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in general studies, and a teaching certificate, from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Reason you chose a career in education: Even though I started late, at 31, I like to show kids that learning is fun, and that making mistakes is still learning.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with the kids. Some of my first fifth-graders are now starting college, and I still talk to them.
Hardest part of teaching: Dealing with the struggles kids have that I can’t fix.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see more mental health resources for kids. Kerrville is doing a better job than most places.
Other duties at school: Not yet.
Hobbies/interests: I love cooking and reading. Mostly I read historical fiction, but I also read Harry Potter to my own kids every year.
Personal history: My dad, Tom Grissom, was a Methodist minister, so though I was born in Tyler, as he and my mom, Karla, moved from church to church, I grew up in many places around Texas. I graduated from Pearland High School in 2000, then I “did life” until I settled down and finished my degree in 2014. I taught fifth grade at Lamar Consolidated, in Richmond, Texas. I had met Eric Grimes my freshman year of college, but we started dating in 2014 when he took me to the Oasis, on Lake Travis. We married in 2018. Eric is a medical field service technician. He is a Tivy graduate from Kerrville, and we moved here in August of 2021 to be closer to his parents, Sharon and Brad Grimes. Kerrville ISD had already finished hiring, so I taught fourth grade in Fredericksburg Elementary School for a year before I returned to fifth grade here at Daniels. We have two children. Our daughter, Ryan, is a fourth-grader here at Daniels, and our son, Charlie, is two years old and goes to A Child’s Place.
