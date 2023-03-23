Due to current dry conditions and the soon-to-come summer heat, the City of Kerrville would like to pass along some helpful information regarding landscape selection and water conservation.
The city follows several strategies aimed at encouraging citizens to conserve and use water wisely at all times throughout the year.
Currently, the city is under “Stage 1” conservation measures. For further information regarding water use and the recommended plant list for the area, please visit the city website at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/889/ Water-Conservation. Copies are also available at the Water Records Division office located at City Hall.
While planting trees and plants are beneficial to any landscape, it is also important to keep in mind the required maintenance needed to sustain healthy growth. You may want to start by creating a healthy, low maintenance design and follow these helpful tips:
• Sketch your yard to locate existing structures, trees, shrubs, and grass areas;
• Take note of slopes and consider buffer zones to absorb water and prevent runoff;
• Group together plants that require the same watering needs to prevent overwatering;
• Select a variety of native plants which require less water and adds diversity.
Along with these helpful tips on the selection of plants and trees, another key factor in maintaining an environmentally sound landscape is to evaluate your watering methods. By having a well-planned watering schedule in place, you can do your part to conserve, and it can actually save you some money. Here are some helpful tips to consider when evaluating your watering methods for plants, trees, and lawns:
• Check for leaks or broken sprinkler heads;
• Adjust sprinkler heads to avoid watering sidewalks, driveways, or other hard surfaces;
• Check your settings periodically to make sure your system is running as needed;
• Watering in the middle of the day causes evaporation and loss of water;
• Overwatering leaches nutrients away from plant roots and causes runoff;
• Underwatering can be wasteful because it doesn’t alleviate any drought stress.
The City of Kerrville encourages citizens to practice good stewardship by finding ways to use less water not only outside of your home, but inside as well.
• Catch wasted water in a container. While waiting for warm water to reach the faucet, catch the wasted water in a container and use it for watering plants or to provide drinking water for animals.
• Do not run water while shaving or brushing teeth.
For decades the City of Kerrville has been proactive in managing our water resources. In 2019 the city completed a long-range water supply study.
One of the key identified strategies is encouraging conservation. Every gallon saved is one that does not have to be stored, treated and transported.
Please help us in being good stewards of our most precious resource.
