President Trump signed “The Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act” into law on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The legislation, initiated by members of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, will commemorate the diplomats sent to Washington, D.C. between 1836 and 1845 to represent the Republic of Texas.
As an independent and sovereign nation for nearly 10 years, the Republic of Texas sent eight diplomatic ministers to the U.S. during the history of the Republic.
The Republic of Texas Legation Memorial Act will commemorate this legacy with a historical memorial near one of the eight sites where the legation lived and carried out their diplomatic duties for the Republic of Texas in Washington, D.C.
Similar plaques have already been mounted in Paris and London to commemorate the Texas Emissaries sent there to represent the Republic internationally. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas are very pleased that a similar memorial will now be established in the U.S. as well.
“My fellow Daughters and I are thrilled that the legacy of the Texas Legation, and its importance to our nation, will now be remembered here on American soil, as it has been in France and England for many years already. We are very grateful to Congressman Doggett for introducing H.R. 3349 and to Senator Cruz for introducing a companion bill in the Senate. Commemorating our Republic reminds all of us of the proud heritage and rich history, not only of Texans, but of what it truly means to be an American,” said DRT President General Carolyn Raney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.