South Texas Blood & Tissue has partnered with participating organizations in the area to help boost the community blood supply.
Patients in more than 100 hospitals and clinics in South Texas including the Hill Country rely on the generous hearts of blood donors regularly. Even during a shortage, patients need blood to for surgery, those who need blood as part of their regular cancer treatments, newborns and their mothers, as well as other patients.
Many patients needing blood transfusions regularly are cancer patients like William, a teacher and cheer coach who is battling cancer for a second time. More than 30 percent of donated blood is used by cancer patients like William.
Community members are encouraged to help by becoming blood donors and heroes to patients in need. An appointment can be made by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or calling (210) 731-5590. Donors will receive a blood donor T-shirt.
Upcoming Hill Country community blood drives include:
• Bandera High School, 474 Old San Antonio Hwy. Thursday, Feb. 16; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;
• Peak Fitness, 1337 Bandera Hwy., Monday, Feb. 20; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
