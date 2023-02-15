South Texas Blood & Tissue has partnered with participating organizations in the area to help boost the community blood supply.

Patients in more than 100 hospitals and clinics in South Texas including the Hill Country rely on the generous hearts of blood donors regularly. Even during a shortage, patients need blood to for surgery, those who need blood as part of their regular cancer treatments, newborns and their mothers, as well as other patients.

