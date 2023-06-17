The Doyle Community Center will partner with the YMCA of Kerrville to be the host location for their 2023 Summer Day Camp.
At summer day camp, kids make friends, gain self-confidence, and play through activities that encourage teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development.
For the 2023 season, campers will get to enjoy several areas of the Doyle Community, including the Community Center, Carver Park and the Glory Community Garden. The partnership with the YMCA includes a scholarship allowing 10 children from the Doyle Community to attend camp all summer at no cost.
A typical day at camp involves a devotion/huddle time, four to five activity times, lunch, two snack breaks and a swim time. There are some great activities planned for this year, including gardening, art, tye-dye, a visit from the Kerrville Fire Department and a class by Doyle’s own Clifton Fifer, Jr.
