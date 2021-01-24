The Clock Tower Elevator Enclosure project began construction activities on Friday, Jan. 15.
The contractor has begun mobilization of materials and equipment to the site and is anticipated to begin construction activities on Friday.
Construction fencing has been placed around the facility to prohibit access into the active construction zone and promote continued pedestrian safety in the area.
Some construction vehicles and material will be temporarily staged in Peterson Plaza and the parking lot located off Water Street, which is privately owned and operated. Construction activities for Friday, Jan. 15, allowed continued access through the sky bridge, but the clock tower elevator has been placed out of order.
Starting Monday, Jan. 18, the sky bridge, clock tower elevator, and stairs to Peterson Plaza are closed for approximately one week.
During this time an alternate route will need to be utilized for access to Peterson Plaza and City Hall.
The alternate route from the downtown parking garage will utilize the street-level Water Street and Sidney Baker traffic signal, then proceed through Peterson Plaza around the construction fencing to City Hall.
Public access via the sky bridge and clock tower stairs, but not the elevator, is anticipated to be reopened by Saturday, Jan. 23.
The clock tower elevator will remain out of service for the duration of the construction project (165-day contract), but will be more weather resilient and reliable at the end of construction.
The two elevators within the downtown parking garage will continue to be available for use. In addition, numerous handicap-accessible parking spaces will continue to be available in the City Hall parking lot off Main Street, as well as various downtown locations along Water Street and Earl Garrett.
