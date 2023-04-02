The Republican Women of Kerr County and the Kerr County Republican Party will host Rep. Chip Roy for a discussion on the importance to “Defund Tyranny.”
Slated for Wednesday, April 12 at the Buckhorn Lake Resort, at 5:30 p.m., Roy will speak to a variety of items and why they need to be immediately addressed.
Tickets to the event are available online at rwkctx.org. Tickets are $100 per person for dinner and “Meet & Greet” with Rep. Roy. Those interested in dinner only, tickets are $50 per person. The event is cash bar.
Mark your calendars for this great fundraising event for the Republican Women of Kerr County, and help fund Republican candidates running for office.
