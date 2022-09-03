The Texas Lottery’s Austin Claim Center, previously located at 611 E. 6th St., has been closed to allow for its move to 1801 N. Congress Ave. in Austin – the site of the Texas Lottery Commission’s new headquarters location at the newly-constructed George H.W. Bush Building in the Texas Capitol Complex.
The new Austin Claim Center is now open in the George H.W. Bush Building. As construction continues in the neighborhood, please follow directional signage and proceed to the building lobby entrance on E. 18th St. between Congress Ave. and Brazos St.
The new Austin Claim Center will be open daily, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The closest public parking is available in Garage R at the southeast corner of Brazos St. and E. 18th St. Visitors are encouraged to view a map and parking information.
Prize claims will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis with the exception of certain prizes.
All Lotto Texas, Powerball and Mega Millions grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all prizes paid out in annuity payments, and any prize greater than $5 million will continue to be processed by appointment only at the new Texas Lottery Commission headquarters’ location in Austin.
Prizes of $600 up to $2.5 million may be claimed at any Texas Lottery claim center, while prizes above $2.5 million up to $5 million may only be claimed at the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston or San Antonio claim centers.
Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer, and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail.
