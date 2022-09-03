The Texas Lottery’s Austin Claim Center, previously located at 611 E. 6th St., has been closed to allow for its move to 1801 N. Congress Ave. in Austin – the site of the Texas Lottery Commission’s new headquarters location at the newly-constructed George H.W. Bush Building in the Texas Capitol Complex.

The new Austin Claim Center is now open in the George H.W. Bush Building. As construction continues in the neighborhood, please follow directional signage and proceed to the building lobby entrance on E. 18th St. between Congress Ave. and Brazos St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.