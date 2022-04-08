Schreiner Student provides set design for P2K's ‘World Premiere’ musical

When Kerrville's community theater, Playhouse 2000, opens their new Spring musical on Friday, the Cailloux Theater stage will be dressed in designs by a Schreiner University student for the first time.
Jenny Taylor is a senior BFA candidate in the Schreiner Theatre Department, and the school's first scenic design student. She has created a unique set of backdrops and three-dimensional scenic pieces for "For Such a Time as This," the world-premiere musical being presented by P2K over the next three weekends.
Jenny came to Schreiner after graduating from Rey High School in Corpus Christi, and she has created scenic designs for three plays for "The Flag Is Up," Schreiner's resident theater group.
She also created set designs for the Hill Country Arts Foundation - the Point Theatre's production of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged." Jenny held a production internship at the Point in the Spring of 2019.
Schreiner's Theatre program is under the direction of Jeffrey Cunningham, former artistic director of Playhouse 2000, who has served as Jenny's design professor and academic advisor.
"Jenny has an exciting aesthetic style - one that's much different that my own," Cunningham says. "She is drawn towards bold, bright, clean, modern images which inform her equally bold and innovative design style."
"She came to college with strong artistic skills" he adds, "so she was very prepared to experiment in the world of theatre design. She is a smart and talented student and capable artist."
As an artist and designer, Jenny's influences include Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and James Turrell. She has closely studied the scenic art of Jo Mielziner, Adolph Appia, and current Broadway designer Rachel Hauck.
"For Such a Time as This," a musical based on the biblical story of Esther, was written by local residents Rob Ward and Lew King, both members of Kerrville's Trinity Baptist Church.
The show is directed by Jeffrey Brown, P2K's executive director, assisted by Choreographer Heather Cunningham and Stage Manager Kerri Sparkman.
"For Such a Time as This" will be presented in the Cailloux Theater between April 8 and April 24. Reserved-seating tickets, priced from $24 to $28 with discounts for students and children, can be purchased online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com or at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393, during regular hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
