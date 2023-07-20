Kerr Constable Gonzales acquires ballistic shield
Kerr County Pct. 3 Constable Paul Gonzales stands with the new ballistic shield he successfully obtained through a safety equipment grant. The shield will allow the constable’s office to continue serving the local public, with an added layer of safety.

Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales never knows what he might encounter in an emergency situation, but now he has an added layer of security.

Gonzales now carries a ballistic shield, thanks to a safety equipment grant.

