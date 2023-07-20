Kerr Constable Gonzales acquires ballistic shield

Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales never knows what he might encounter in an emergency situation, but now he has an added layer of security.
Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales never knows what he might encounter in an emergency situation, but now he has an added layer of security.
Gonzales now carries a ballistic shield, thanks to a safety equipment grant.
The shield, which costs an estimated $2,200, is otherwise known as a tactical shield or bulletproof shield. It is similar to a riot shield, but it offers greater protection and is typically used by special units, such as SWAT teams, when breaching structures or when they are in need of adequate, bodily protection.
“I wanted the constable’s office to be better prepared for emergency response,” Gonzales said, who applied for the grant in August 2022. It was approved late in the year and put into use in recent months.
“Having the safety equipment and resources readily available to better serve the community is a priority for us,” Gonzales said.
The grant was from the U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association, which earmarks needed monies for under-funded agencies, he added.
