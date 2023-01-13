Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

"As we enter the new year, we’re proud to continue supporting Texans through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to HHSC, Texans across the state will be able to access healthy food to take care of their families and loved ones."

