The Kerr Regional History Center will present “The Bill of Rights,” an exhibition produced by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council and organized by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition is free and available to the public from Jan. 4 to Feb. 3, 2022.
Adopted on Dec, 15, 1791 as the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution, the Bill of Rights is the very basis of American ideals, guaranteeing the rights and privileges of all citizens. To this day, the Bill of Rights has maintained its importance in courts of law at every level of government.
“We are what we are because we have those guarantees … faithfully enforced,” the late Supreme Court Justice William Brennan said.
“The Bill of Rights" surveys the famous document itself and other important amendments to the Constitution that changed the course of American history. This exhibition is compiled of 12 photomontage posters with compelling images of everyday people and figures of historical importance, coupled with concise texts.
The Kerr Regional History is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, please contact the History Center at (830) 258-1278, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
