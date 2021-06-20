Kerr County officials are asking local property owners to fill out a storm damage survey online if they haven’t already done so. The deadline has been extended twice already, with the surveys now needing to be no later than June 20.
“I realize now that it is heating up in Central Texas that our severe February ice/snow storm may be the furthest thing from some people’s minds. If so, then that’s a luxury. Unfortunately, some citizens here are still trying to recover from major damage and losses caused by that storm,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Please, no matter how small or big the damages caused to your property by that historic weather event, take a few minutes to fill out the survey. It’s the neighborly thing to do. It may not seem like much, but FEMA will use the results to decide whether or not Kerr County residents most adversely impacted by the storm will qualify for individual federal aid.”
While the county filled out its “pSTAT” surveys and submitted them to FEMA already, the “iSTAT” surveys to be filled out by individual property owners are still open and located online at: https://arcg.is/ uOrOb.
The iSTAT is the tool FEMA will use to make its determination. “A lot of people are calling FEMA’s disaster assistance line and are being denied assistance because FEMA says Kerr County has not requested assistance,” Thomas said. “Gov. Abbott has requested that all 254 counties in Texas be declared a disaster for both Public Assistance and Individual Assistance. Originally, FEMA approved all 254 counties for Public Assistance, but only 77 counties for Individual Assistance. Gov. Abbott subsequently requested additional counties, including ours, be approved for Individual Assistance. He did that two more times.”
“Where we sit now is that Kerr County has not yet been approved for Individual Assistance designation, but it is not over. FEMA is still considering us for that declaration,” Thomas said.
He added that his contacts with the Texas Department of Emergency Management state the use of the iSTAT tool is the “best way to potentially increase the level of federal assistance in the community as federal partners take these reported damage totals and make determinations off of them.”
“In a presidential Individual Assistance declaration, a non-declared county (Kerr County) that borders an IA declared county (Gillespie County) is eligible for an SBA Economic Injury Only Disaster Loan. So, the only federal supplemental assistance that Kerr County is eligible for at this time is through the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” TDEM representatives said.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and more private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.
“At this time, we need to make sure that everyone in our county who suffered damage of any degree because of the winter storm completes the online survey,” Thomas said. “If pictures of the damages are not available due to subsequent repairs, then the residents can upload their repair bills instead.” The site is: https://arco.is/uOrOb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.