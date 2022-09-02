The City of Kerrville is currently accepting applications for the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy (KAYLA).
KAYLA will develop youth leaders committed to learning about local government and provide an overview of the complexity and variety of opportunities available through public service.
Students must be Kerr County residents and currently enrolled in 9th – 12th grade for the 2022-23 school year. Each student must complete the KAYLA application in full and provide a letter of reference from their principal or nominating teacher, must have a valid email address that is checked regularly, and may not have previously served as a member of KAYLA.
