Design-build team selected for PSF
Excited to begin the process of construction of the voter-approved Public Safety Facility are, from left, Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall, Director of Engineering Kyle Burow and Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney.

Kerrville City Council members were able to celebrate progress on the voter-approved Public Safety Facility, offered support for a proposed affordable senior housing project and recognized a host of local citizens and employees at their regular meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Public Safety Facility

