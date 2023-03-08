Design-build team selected for PSF

Kerrville City Council members were able to celebrate progress on the voter-approved Public Safety Facility, offered support for a proposed affordable senior housing project and recognized a host of local citizens and employees at their regular meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Public Safety Facility
Flanked by Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall and Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, Kyle Burow, director of engineering, detailed the process of seeking qualified candidates for a design-build team to construct the voter-approved Public Safety Facility and asked council for authorization to negotiate a contract.
Burow said a Request for Qualifications was posted for the project in September 2022, to which eight qualified respondents replied.
“We short-listed that to five,” Burow said. “All teams were excellent.”
Burow said a dedicated committee interviewed teams and described all of their presentations as “phenomenal.”
After hearing the presentations, Burow said the committee ranked the design-build proposers, all from San Antonio, in the following order:
• Byrne Construction Services;
• SpawGlass Contractors;
• Skanska USA Building, Inc.;
• Joeris General Contractors;
• Roberts-O’Brien Construction.
“We all submitted our individual rankings. It’s all scored on an individual basis and Byrne Construction was the Number 1 ranked,” Burow said. “What we have before you tonight is authorization to begin negotiations. We don’t have a contract.”
He said it will be a relatively quick process.
“And, in December in 2024, we hope to have these guys in that building,” Burow said.
McCall said he and Maloney are very excited to be at this point in the process.
“As a staff, we’ve probably poured thousands of hours into this selection process, but I think we all feel extremely comfortable with this recommendation,” McCall said.
Maloney echoed McCall’s statements and added appreciation to council.
“We thank you for your support as we’ve gone through this process,” Maloney said. “We’re real excited to get started.”
McCall and Maloney said they both participated in the design-build team interviews.
After voting 5-0 to approve authorization to begin negotiations with Byrne Construction, council members and staff applauded.
“Congratulations and thank you,” Mayor Judy Eychner said.
Affordable Senior Housing
Council approved a resolution to support a proposed affordable senior housing apartment complex.
April Engstrom, of Overland Property Group, provided an overview of a planned senior development, River Rock Apartments.
“I am here to talk to you tonight about River Rock Apartments, which is a proposed affordable senior community,” Engstrom said.
Engstrom said her firm has presented before council previously on two local projects, Reserves at Holdsworth, which is set to open at the end of the year; and Residence at Ridgehill, which will open this summer.
“Overland Property Group has been specializing in affordable housing for 20 years now,” Engstrom said. “As well as mixed income community development and historic rehabs.”
She described her firm as having a “hands on” approach.
“We don’t develop to sell. We continue to own and operate these communities,” Engstrom said.
Engstrom explained at the River Rock Apartments would be developed using Affordable Housing Tax Credits.
“It’s the funding mechanism that we receive from TDHCA (Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs) and in order to submit our application tomorrow, we need to include a resolution of support from the city council,” Engstrom said.
Engstrom described the proposed senior apartment project as encompassing 18.5 acres, which she said will house 35-45 units of affordable housing.
“It would be a smaller, more neighborhood size community, like our other two,” Engstrom said.
Depending on income, Engstrom said the expected rent for residents would range from $350 to $1,300 a month.
She said the projects are geared toward creating communities and amenities reflect such, to include dog parks, a clubhouse, picnic tables and, often times, include a fitness center.
“We really want it to be an inclusive environment for people, a place they feel proud to call home,” Engstrom said.
She added that while affordable, the properties they develop are built with market specifications, to include quality products and high ceilings.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the resolution of support for the project.
Presentations
Council took the time to recognize several community members and staff for various efforts and accomplishments. Those recognized were:
• Eychner presented a Kerrville Kindness Award to Starkey Elementary School fourth grader Cooper Smithson for his efforts to provide Starkey Sausage Supper tickets to more than 70 families at Mustard Seed Ministry Food Pantry.
“Cooper came up with the idea after visiting with Beth Palmer at Light on the Hill about local food relief opportunities,” Eychner said. “Cooper then went door-to-door, selling Sausage Supper tickets and inviting people to purchase an extra ticket or purchase tickets and donate them back for his food donation goal.”
• Eychner issued a proclamation recognizing March 2023 as Texas History Month, while flanked by members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
• Eychner issued commendations to Karen Burkett, Leigh Ann Fitzpatrick, Randie Benno and Sabine Kuenzel for the service on city boards. Fitzpatrick, Benno and Kuenzel are outgoing members of the Kerrville Recovery Community Coalition and Burkett served on the Senior Advisory Committee.
• Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall recognized three KPD employees as “2023 Employees of the Year.”
“We have three categories that we nominate for each year,” McCall said.
He said those categories include officer, civilian employee and supervisor nominees.
“These nominations come from their peers within the department,” McCall said. “Each one of these recipients received multiple nominations.”
McCall named Jennette Dennis, inventory control analyst, as “Civilian Employee of the Year;” KPD Officer Dan Virdell was named “Officer of the Year;” and Sgt. James Machetta as “Supervisor of the Year.”
Public hearing
A public hearing was held regarding a distance variance request for a proposed boarding home facility located at 316 Jefferson.
Brittany Andry, owner and director for Divine Promises Sober Living for Women, said she is working with the new owners and asked council to consider the variance to allow her to continue to help women in recovery.
“This was previously operated as a boarding home, but closed when the property was listed for sale,” Planning Director Drew Paxton said. “The new owner is working with Ms. Andry to reopen.”
Paxton said the location of the property does fall within the 1,000-ft distance requirement and would require a variance to reopen.
Andry cited the central location and her program as being benefits for the recovery community and residents of her boarding facility.
Five citizen speakers, including current and former residents of Divine Promises, spoke in favor of the variance request.
“I just want to thank each of you for speaking your truth and sharing your very personal stories,” Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson said. “Congratulations to you on your journey.”
Council voted 5-0 to approve the variance request.
Other business
Resolution 09-2023 was passed unanimously by council, authorizing the approval of a contract for collection services for debts and accounts receivable with Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP.
The contract would include collections of unpaid fines, fees and court costs pertaining to the City of Kerrville Municipal Court.
Ysenia Luna, Kerrville Municipal Court director, told council that city staff sends out notices and issues warrants for unpaid court fees and charges.
Luna said the hiring of a legal firm to provide collection services is allowed by the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure and added that the collection fee would be in the amount of 30 percent.
“The contract includes the provision of a 30-percent contingency fee as payment for fees. This fee is not taken out of the fines, fees and court costs owed to the Kerrville Municipal Court,” Luna said. “Instead, it is included as an additional fee on top of fines, fees and court costs. It (the contract) does allow the Kerrville Municipal Court to recover 100 percent of the outstanding fines, fees and court costs.”
Eychner confirmed that the collection firm would only be paid when monies are received by the city.
Clarkson asked what the success rate is for the current process of sending notices and issuing warrants.
“Not good,” Luna said.
Council voted 5-0 to approve entering into a contract with Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP for collection services.
Ordinances, first reading
Council members unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2023-09, amending its Code of Ordinances to include a new article titled “Right-of-Way Management,” creating regulations that define a permitting process for construction, maintenance and repair work for streets sidewalks and other public places located within the city’s rights-of-way.
The ordinance provides for a maximum penalty of $2,000 for violations.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council approved the following items under the consent agenda:
• Passed Resolution 08-2023, designating the City of Kerrville as a “Hybrid Entity” being in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act;
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from Feb. 14;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.