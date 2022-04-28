Governor Greg Abbott said he and the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry in response to the federal government's unwillingness to address the border crisis.
Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, Abbott said multi-agency efforts have led to more than 236,000 migrant apprehensions, along with almost 14,000 criminal arrests and more than 11,300 felony charges.
He said more than 3,800 weapons and almost $30 million in currency have been seized.
In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized more than 300 million lethal doses throughout the state, Abbott said.
“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies,” Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.