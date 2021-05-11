Student meals continue to be free for all Kerrville ISD students through June 30.
Eligible meals include standard breakfast and lunch meals. Extras or a la carte items are not included in the free meal program. The program covers meals provided to on-campus students in school cafeterias as well as remote who pick up curbside meals.
All curbside meals for remote learners can be picked up at Starkey Elementary between the hours of 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Find menus for each campus at kerrvilleisd.nutrislice.com or download the Nutrislice app to your smart phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.