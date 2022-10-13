The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to participate in the “Scarecrow and Skeletons Showdown,” a Halloween decorating contest. Whether it’s in your yard or at your business, we would love to see what kind of spooky and fun Halloween decorations our community has to offer.

Submit photos of your decorations via e-mail to recreation@kerrvilletx.gov by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for a chance to win $100.

