UGRA elects new officers, McMahon named president

During the regular board meeting on Sept. 22, the Board of Directors of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority unanimously elected new officers for terms to expire Sept. 30, 2022.
Diane McMahon was elected president, Aaron Bulkley was elected vice-president, Bill Rector was elected secretary, and Maggie Snow was elected treasurer. McMahon, Bulkley, and Rector previously served as officers.
McMahon
“I look forward to continuing the leadership established by my predecessors to advance the stewardship of the Guadalupe River watershed,” said McMahon.
McMahon received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Houston, Clear Lake. She is retired from United Space Alliance, NASA where she was an experiment support scientist and payload integration manager. McMahon is currently an active Master Naturalist and Master Gardener, and participant in the UGRA Volunteer Summer Study. She is also a member of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Trust board. Previously, McMahon was elected to two terms on the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District board, and served on the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. McMahon was appointed to the UGRA Board in 2015 and reappointed in 2021.
Buckley
Bulkley, of Hunt, is owner and operator of Texas Hunt Lodge, Africa Hunt Lodge, and Wildlife Market Taxidermy Studio. As a Member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Bulkley has founded multiple companies since his university days. Previously, he served as a board member for Rotary Club International, president of Texas Youth Hunt, vice president of Safari Club International - Hill Country Chapter, and as a board member for Trophy Game Records of the World. Bulkley attended the University of Texas at Austin where he studied international business. He is married to Joanie Bulkley, and has two young girls, Viola and Bailey. Bulkley was appointed to the UGRA Board in 2016 and reappointed in 2019.
Rector
Rector graduated from Tivy High School in 1960 and from Texas A&M in 1964. He received his MD from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Rector did his internship in the Air Force followed by a three-year tour of duty in the Far East during the Vietnam War. Following his years as a flight surgeon, he left the Air Force for a residency in radiology at the University of Colorado where he developed a special interest in ultrasound working with his mentor and friend, Dr. Joseph Holmes, regarded as the “Father of American Ultrasound.”
Rector joined the medical staff of Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital in 1980 and later, Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he practiced radiology for 31 years retiring in 2011 but continuing to remain active in the medical and business community.
Rector has served on the board of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, two terms as a KISD trustee and one term on the Kerrville City Council. He currently serves on the Main Street Advisory Board and is currently on the Symphony of the Hills Board.
He is the longest serving member of the Kerr County Historical Commission. He is chair of the board organizing the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center to be located soon on the campus of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial library in the historic A.C. Schreiner Home. He is president of the Historic Downtown Business Alliance and serves on the board of the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation. Rector was appointed to the UGRA Board in 2016.
Snow
Snow of Kerrville is the co-owner and appraiser of TexAppraise, Inc. She is a member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers and the Appraisal Institute. She was the first woman in Texas to receive the Accredited Rural Appraiser designation. In addition, she is an adult leader of Kerr County 4-H Shooting Sports and a member of the Executive Women’s Club. Snow received her Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University. Snow was appointed to the UGRA Board in 2018.
Learn more about the UGRA Board of Directors at www.ugra. org/public-information/board-of-directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.