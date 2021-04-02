The first positive rabies case of 2021 has been confirmed in Kerr County.
On Monday, March 22, Kerr County Animal Services was advised that a skunk was in a yard of a residence on Forest Circle, located off Bandera Highway. The skunk was in contact with the property owner’s dog.
“The skunk was dispatched and picked up by one of our KCAS officers on Tuesday, March 23, and the specimen was sent out for testing on March 24,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens.
Confirmation that the skunk was positive for rabies was received March 26.
“Wild animals that have rabies can be a danger to humans and family pets. This case is proof that we never know when a wild animal will visit our homes and surrounding area,” Givens said. “Please, make sure your pets are up to date on their vaccinations against rabies.”
Anyone who sees a wild animal or stray dogs and cats is asked to refrane from feeding them or making close contact with them. “Instead, contact Kerr County Animal Services – the local rabies control authority – by calling 257-3100,” Givens said.
In all of 2020, there were four animals confirmed with having rabies in the county.
Any person who has been bitten by any animal or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical care immediately.
Additionally, residents are reminded that they have a responsibility to their pets to have them vaccinated. In fact, there is a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court order on rabies and animal control that states pet owners must have a dog or cat vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches 4 months old. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years.
Pet owners must retain the official vaccination certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must include the owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, should be included also.
Suspected cases of rabies may also be reported to the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio by calling (210) 949-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.