The leaders of the Hill Country Republican Club have announced some changes in their summer meeting schedule.
They have scheduled the August 2020 meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Kroc Center; and the scheduled speaker will be local U.S. Congressman Chip Roy.
Roy is described by club officers as a genuine conservative, a committed husband and father, and a true patriot with extensive experience in both the private sector and public service.
The meeting and buffet meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center.
Those wishing to attend the meeting and buffet meal should make reservations on the website and pay online. Or they can RSVP at 890-1668.
Jack Pratt and his fellow HCRC members invite voters to visit their website at www.hillcountryrepublicanclub.org.
There is an application form online and prospective members can download that form and fill it out on paper to send in with their money.
The annual membership categories are:
• Life member - $500;
• Backer - $100;
• Regular - $35;
• Family - $60;
• Student - $10 (paid only in-person).
For more information, call Pratt at (830) 928-7900 or email him at admin@hillcountryrepublicanclub.org.
The club also has a mailing address at P.O. Box 290068, Kerrville, TX 78029-0068; and a club phone number at 890-1668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.