P.E.O. Chapter GA is hosting "Looking Back," an afternoon with Country writer John Moore on Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
Admission is $10. To purchase and/or reserve tickets, please use the following email: LookingBack JM22@gmail.com.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door as long as there are seats available.
Moore grew up in southwest Arkansas. He now lives in Tyler, Texas.
His career has run the gamut from syndicated newspaper columnist to radio to public relations. In addition to his newspaper columns, he has written for magazines and is the author of several books.
In addition to his writing talents, he is a podcaster and voiceover artist. His collections of writings take us back to the 60's, 70's, and 80's. His stories remind us of simpler times, writing with wit and wisdom that will bring a smile to your face. Moore sees the extraordinary in the everyday ordinary.
P.E.O. is an International organization that is more than 150 years old with chapters in the United States and Canada.
In Texas alone, there are more than 250 chapters, and eight chapters right here in the Hill Country, four in Kerrville and four in Fredericksburg.
Proceeds from "Looking Back with John Moore" benefit P.E.O. Projects which provide grants, loans, and scholarships to further the educational goals of women at the national, state, and local levels. For those readers planning to attend the March 5 event, we guarantee you will be entertained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.