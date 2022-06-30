The Heart of the Hills VFW Post 1480 will host their annual July 4 barbecue dinner Monday.
The event will begin at noon and continue to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 220 Thoomspon Drive.
Dinners will include brisket, sausage, beans and potato salad for a cash price of $15.
Live jazz music will be featured as well.
Tickets will be sold at the door. Guests can dine in or plates will be available for takeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.