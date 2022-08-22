The Texas AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting their annual Hill Country Professional Childcare Providers Conference at the Gillespie County Extension Office located at 38 Business Ct. in Fredericksburg on Sept. 10.

This conference will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. The theme this year will be "Music, Movement and Learning: Building Muscles in Young Brains” with Dr. Mike Longoria as the keynote speaker. Dr. Mike has a Ph.D. in early childhood education with 30 years of early childhood experience in the capacity as a Pre-K, kindergarten, and special education teacher, Head Start administrator, university professor, independent consultant, and curriculum developer.

