The Texas AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting their annual Hill Country Professional Childcare Providers Conference at the Gillespie County Extension Office located at 38 Business Ct. in Fredericksburg on Sept. 10.
This conference will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. The theme this year will be "Music, Movement and Learning: Building Muscles in Young Brains” with Dr. Mike Longoria as the keynote speaker. Dr. Mike has a Ph.D. in early childhood education with 30 years of early childhood experience in the capacity as a Pre-K, kindergarten, and special education teacher, Head Start administrator, university professor, independent consultant, and curriculum developer.
This year the topics for the conference will include Music, Movement and Learning, Active & Outdoor Play in Childcare Settings, Early Childhood Learn, Grow Eat and Go and Director Management Techniques. In these concurrent sessions we will discuss in detail multi-sensory experiences engaging the entire brain, active and outdoor play and their health benefits, garden learning, food & nutrition and brain-boosting physical activity, and director responsibilities aligned with the minimum standards.
Registration cost is $50 if postmarked by Aug. 24 and $75 if later. The registration fee includes lunch, refreshments, five clock-hours training credit and workshop materials. For an additional $10 per person, 5.5 CEU hours will be available (this payment should be brought to the event). You can register for this event online at www.eventbrite.com with the event name “2022 Hill Country Childcare Providers Conference” or send your registration form and payment to Hill Country Childcare Providers Conference, 38 Business Ct., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
For more info, contact Shea Nebgen at (830) 997-3452 by Aug. 25.
