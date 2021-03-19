For the first time ever, the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting “Park & Watch,” a special drive-in movie experience in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.
“We are very excited to announce this extension of our ‘Movies in the Park’ series for our community in a more nostalgic fashion. On Saturday, March 20 beginning at 8 p.m. or dark, ‘The Goonies’ (PG) will be screened drive-in movie style,” Ashlea Boyle, director of parks and recreation, said.
Tickets are $6 per person (up to two people) or $15 per vehicle. Vehicles with more than two people will be charged the defaulted vehicle rate. In that case, only one ticket is required per vehicle. Buy your ticket soon as there is limited availability. Sound will be played through your car radio, and refreshments (popcorn, drinks and candy) will be available for purchase, cash only.
You can purchase tickets online or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300. Be sure to review all rules and regulations for the event prior to purchasing a ticket.
All CDC and State recommendations and guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be enforced. We ask that all guests remain in their vehicles for the duration of the performance and stay socially distant (6 feet) from other groups. If it is absolutely necessary for a person to leave their vehicle/parking spot, state mandates and guidelines should be followed.
Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and self-screen prior to attending the event.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
