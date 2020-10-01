Kerr County Commissioners terminated their “hazardous duty pay” as of Sept. 21, at their regular meeting Sept. 28; and voted unanimously to be part of a central Kerrville Christmas lighting project.
‘Hazardous Pay Policy’
terminated
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday, Sept. 28, to terminate the temporary “Hazardous Duty Pay” previously set up for some county employees – mostly law enforcement – in response to working conditions under the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Kerr County gaining an exemption from face masks under a low threshold of active cases, commissioners stopped the extra pay as of Sept. 21.
Christmas lighting
Bill Rector and George Eychner discussed mounting large lighted Christmas ornaments on existing poles along Sidney Baker St. for Christmas.
Eychner said he already floated this idea through social media and other publicity, and has collected about $37,550 towards the purchase of the new ornaments.
This idea partially came out of his ongoing efforts of the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, for downtown lighting; and a recent announcement that the City of Kerrville canceled their lighted Christmas Parade this year. The parade usually climaxes at the Kerr County Courthouse where the decorated tree on the lawn is lit during the ceremony; and Eychner and others wondered what could be done as a celebration with that tree, in the absence of the parade.
His choice for lighted ornaments on Sidney Baker are each seven feet tall, lit by 55 LED lights, and weigh a lot; but KPUB has offered to install them, and store them off-season.
“There have been no decorations on Sidney Baker for 24 years, and my goal is 44 decorations,” Eychner said. “I also want to put five of them on the Sidney Baker bridge, but we need Texas Department of Transportation approval for that. You guys have any ‘pull’ with someone over there?”
He said Mike Huff at the new location of Broadway Bank offered to sponsor a courthouse celebration, possibly Nov. 21, hence their question of how this affects the county tree-lighting.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to plan a tree-lighting and work with Broadway Bank on the event.
Airport matters
Two agenda items concerned the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
Pending Federal Aviation Administration approval, Ross Dunagan said there will be drag races all day on Saturday, Oct. 3, on the north-south secondary runway at the local airport.
He wants to bring awareness of drag racing in general, and visitors, to this area. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue all day.
The races will be one-eighth mile each time, 160 feet, and have two cars or trucks at a time competing (no motorcycles, he said). Anyone can enter.
Social media announcements were to be posted by Monday night.
FAA approval is necessary because they want to use an airport runway; and if the FAA says no for this week, he will postpone it until they can make those arrangements.
Airport Manager Mary Rohrer also reported to commissioners on efforts to work with insurance providers on a wind-damaged door on the Brinkman Hangar at the airport, after the north door was partially blown off and into the hangar, damaging a plane, during a July storm. Rohrer said they’ve had multiple experts look at the door and its twin hanging next to it, to check everything.
Insurance estimates first said about $170,000 to replace the one door, $120,000 after depreciation, which an engineer okayed. Now she’s been told they should consider the same “fix” for the other one, not covered by insurance in this case, and that money isn’t in their budget. Now they’re working on a bid to fix both doors.
Rohrer will be back to talk to the court.
Kerr Libertarian Party Rally
Josh Butler, chairman of the Kerr Libertarian Party, got permission to use the courthouse grounds Oct. 9 for a “Libertarian Party of Kerr County Rally,” an effort by the group to inform area residents about the party’s candidates in the upcoming General Election, both local and statewide.
After Kelly previously discussed his safety plan requirements and not allowing political signs on the courthouse lawn, Belew asked how that directive affects this group’s request. Kelly said “no affixed political signs” standing on the Sidney Baker corner; but this timed rally and materials removed when it’s over is okay.
Commissioners voted yes on Butler’s request.
‘Hill Country Night Sky Month’
Bill Rector and Bruce Barton asked commissioners to officially support October as “Hill Country Night Sky Month” for area astronomers, to help reduce “significant night glow,” and raise awareness on decreasing expensive light sources needlessly shining upward, in compliance with the “International Dark Sky Group.” Barton is leader of a local astronomy group.
Barton said allowing more dark skies at night would give more people a reason to move here; and he’s working with the Hill Country Alliance in October and beyond. Reducing night glow is relatively inexpensive to do, he said, and local groups can provide guidelines.
On Oct. 6, a “Virtual Star Party” will held; and on Oct. 19-20 Barton will host a star party at his personal observatory.
After Commissioner Tom Moser moved to approve this proclamation, Commissioner Harley Belew asked if dark sky measures will lead to future regulations. Moser and others called the present measures educational and aspirational. Belew said he sees this as a safety measure; and Jonathan Letz repeated it’s educational, not regulatory. Belew responded, “But this is a first step. There’s always a first step.”
Barton replied, if there’s a carrot or a stick approach, he always prefers the carrot; and the local organization has a website with more information and a Facebook page.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve this proclamation, with Belew voting no.
Progress, Public
Defenders’ Office
Kelly reported creation of a multi-county Public Defenders’ Office is moving forward with five county judges’ guidance. They will form an “oversight board” by Oct. 31, after starting interviews of chief judge candidates in early October; and hire one by Nov. 30. Actual “defending” will probably begin in January.
Full staff for the PDO is planned by the end of 2021, with up to 31 employees.
COVID update
County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas updated commissioners on virus statistics, and explained the process of various agencies and personnel counting cases, to explain why local numbers differ sometimes according to their source. For his report Monday, Thomas said Kerr had as of that morning, no new deaths; a total of 8,640 virus tests given by four kinds of offices and agencies; seven positive cases as of Friday and four hospitalized cases.
The phrase “to be determined” means one difference between the antigen test and the yes-or-no virus tests. Nasal and cheek swabs are considered 100 percent accurate. Antigen tests are labeled “to be determined” because contact tracing follows those tests. “Probable” cases are positive for practical purposes, he said.
Official counts by Department of State Health Services include “confirmed active” virus cases.
The county’s present exemption from masks for having 20 or less cases comes from the Texas Department of Emergency Management (or they can take Kerr’s exemption away). By comparison, Kerr’s highest spikes were in July when local cases numbered in the hundreds.
Commissioners chose to keep Kerr’s “Local State of Disaster” on for now.
County Judge Robert Kelly used the example of one recent public gathering as a good example of how to do it. He now wants a written safety plan from citizens asking to use courthouse property; and a “super safety plan” for groups of 150 or more; and will negotiate on plans before giving approval.
