Saturday, May 13, marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many - hunger. So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations as they deliver mail on their routes.

