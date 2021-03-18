Kerr County issued some more good news on the local COVID-19 front, stating that in Kerrville on Friday there were zero hospitalizations of patients suffering the novel coronavirus to report.
“I can’t even remember the last time we had no patients in Peterson Regional Medical Center receiving treatment for active COVID-19—it’s been a long while and this is very welcome news,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
The news came in his end-of-day report Friday, as well as the following numbers for Kerr County (based on a report aggregated from Peterson Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services):
• 30 active cases (down 21 cases from the county’s last report of 51 on Monday, March 8.)
• 4,135 recoveries (up eight cases from the last report of 4,127)
• 83 fatalities of permanent Kerr County residents (up 1 death from last report, as notified by Texas DSHS)
• Zero hospitalizations of patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
COVID-19 Testing planned
Additional free testing for those who want to determine if they have active COVID-19 is scheduled for March 22-26 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville.
No appointment or physician referral will be necessary to obtain a test between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
To pre-register for a free COVID-19 test, visit online: https://cov19. health/#/patient/register/disclaimer.
Anyone experiencing symptoms now or who thinks they’ve been exposed to someone positive for the virus should self-isolate immediately and call their primary doctor.
If they do not have a doctor, they may call the Peterson Urgent Care at 258-7669 for assistance.
Peterson Health also offers a COVID-19 hotline – 896-4200, Option 1 – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Vaccine Registration
Citizens who would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available for them locally are invited to call the Peterson Regional Medical Center Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Or, to complete the registration process online, visit the hospital system’s site online: https://www. research.net/r/PetersonHealth.
Peterson Health is currently prioritizing the distribution of vaccines by State of Texas mandate, including health care workers, residents of long-term facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people between 18 and 64 years of age who have a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.